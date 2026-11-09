CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, Disposal
|Title
|First name
|Bernardus
|Last name
|Bos
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|CLIQ Digital AG
b) LEI
|5299000KAU5HBSUPV421
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|DE000A35JS40
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.90 EUR
|762,450 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.90 EUR
|762,450 EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|02.11.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
End of message
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|Language
|English
|Company
|CLIQ Digital AG
|Oststraße 54
|40211 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet
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