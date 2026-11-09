Bahrain Arrests 22-Year-Old Woman For Posting Indecent Content Online

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bahrain has arrested a 22-year-old woman for posting indecent content online, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday, November 9.

The authority's cybercrime department found her posting pictures and videos on social media in immodest clothing, that violated public morals.

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The administration confirmed that all prescribed legal measures were taken against her, in preparation for referring the case to the Public Prosecution.

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It also urged everyone to abide by the regulations and laws, and to act responsibly when using social media, and to refrain from publishing or circulating any content that violates the law or that would disrupt public morals.

It also warned that it would continue monitoring such violations and taking legal measures against their perpetrators, in order to preserve public order and protect societal values.

Recently, Bahrain has made multiple arrests across different types of cases.

On September 23, the Kingdom said it had arrested a 19-year-old for luring and blackmailing a minor girl on social media, with the child protection unit taking action against the defendant.

The incident took place after the authority received a report of a 19-year-old boy harassing a 14-year-old girl through a social media platform, where he was found luring and blackmailing her.

Meanwhile in October, the country detained a 29-year-old man for allegedly sharing an audio clip online containing insults against figures respected by a religious sect.

At the time, the authorities warned that such content could fuel sectarian tensions and threaten civil peace.

Bahrain detains man for posting audio clip insulting religious figures online Bahrain arrests 19-year-old man for luring, blackmailing minor girl online Bahrain sentences 3 to jail over joining terrorist group, financing activities

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