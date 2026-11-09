UAE's Gargash Warns Of Prolonged Regional Uncertainty As US-Iran Deal Remains Out Of Reach

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, warned on Monday that the region could face a prolonged period of uncertainty, saying a comprehensive political settlement between the United States and Iran to end the more than eight-month war appeared to be difficult.

"We should... prepare for a long period of uncertainty in which neither a decisive resolution nor a stable regional order can be taken for granted," Gargash said in an address to a geopolitical conference in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

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The senior Emirati official also said the consequences of the US war with Iran "may persist for a long time", requiring the UAE to invest in its "defensive capabilities, the maintenance of credible deterrence, and stronger international security partners".

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The UAE opposed the US war with Iran from the outset, said Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president.

Speaking in Manama on November 1, Gargash said the UAE was "braced for the worst" amid fears in the region; the US was on the verge of striking Iran, and Tehran would retaliate by attacking its neighbors, as it had earlier this year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said he did not believe a breakthrough on diplomatic efforts to end the war was imminent.

Today, at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, Gargash said a prolonged period of regional uncertainty would require sustained diplomatic engagement by the UAE with Iran and other regional and international partners.

Some of that engagement in the near term might be transactional by necessity, he said, without specifying what that might entail.

Gargash also said the war demonstrated the importance of the UAE's defence and security cooperation with Washington and thanked France, Israel, Greece, Egypt and India for their "support and solidarity".

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