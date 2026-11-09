MP CM Appeals To Ujjain Residents To Arrange Accommodation For Simhastha Pilgrims

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday appealed to residents of Ujjain and neighbouring areas to provide temporary or permanent accommodation to pilgrims visiting the city during the upcoming Simhastha, saying public participation would help make the religious congregation grander.

Yadav said residents could develop guest accommodation in their houses or on vacant plots to facilitate the stay of devotees expected to arrive in large numbers for the religious event.

The Chief Minister also announced that development projects worth Rs 800 crore would be taken up in Ujjain on Monday. These include the construction of ghats along the Kshipra River and roads in the designated Simhastha area.

"I appeal to residents of Ujjain, the Simhastha region and surrounding areas to construct permanent or temporary guest accommodation at their homes or on vacant plots to provide lodging for devotees visiting the city during Simhastha," Yadav said.

He emphasised that community participation would be important in organising the religious congregation. "With public participation, the organisation of Simhastha will become even grander and more divine," he said.

Yadav was speaking after performing Govardhan Puja at Tilkeshwar Gaushala in Ujjain on Sunday. He offered a chunari to a cow and performed traditional worship rituals on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also announced that a police station would be opened near the Valmiki Dham complex in Ujjain.

Highlighting the significance of Govardhan Puja, Yadav said the festival reflected the Sanatan tradition of worshipping nature and also marked the beginning of a new year.

He said the occasion symbolised the close relationship between nature, agriculture and farmers' prosperity.

Yadav also highlighted the traditional association of cow rearing with Indian culture and said animal husbandry could contribute to improving farmers' economic conditions.

He appealed to people not to limit themselves to worshipping cows but also to contribute to their care and proper management.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on Diwali and Govardhan Puja and wished them happiness, prosperity and well-being.

The Ujjain Simhastha will be held in the year 2028.