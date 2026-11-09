Large Caps Outperform Broader Market In October As IT Lead Gains

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) India's benchmark index Nifty was the only major market-cap index on NSE that posted positive returns in October, gaining 1.91 per cent, while broader market segments ended lower, led by sharp declines in microcap and smallcap stocks, a report said on Monday.

The report from Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund said the Nifty Next 50 fell 2.92 per cent during the month, while the Nifty Midcap 150 dropped 3.75 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 5.81 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 lost 8.95 per cent witnessing sharper falls than midcaps.

The broader Nifty 500 declined 0.80 per cent over the one-month period ended October 31, 2026.

Information Technology emerged as the strongest-performing sector, gaining 17.69 per cent during October. Healthcare also recorded a gain of 1.93 per cent, while Bank rose 0.10 per cent. In contrast, metal recorded the steepest fall among sectors, down 7.65 per cent, followed by defence at 6.17 per cent. Consumer durables declined 5.74 per cent, while energy, realty, auto and FMCG fell 4.58 per cent, 3.95 per cent, 3.31 per cent and 2.02 per cent, respectively.

Among factor indices, Low Volatility recorded the smallest decline in October, falling 0.79 per cent over the month. Momentum declined 2.41 per cent, while Quality fell 2.73 per cent.

Nifty 500 declined 0.80 per cent, with industrials down 0.54 per cent, commodities down 0.54 per cent and consumer discretionary down 0.42 per cent-- the largest drags on return contribution.

In emerging markets, all markets declined during October, with Korea recording the steepest fall of 15.57 per cent, followed by Brazil and Taiwan, which declined 12.11 per cent and 8.37 per cent, respectively.

India's CPI inflation rose to 5.54 per cent from 4.83 per cent, while the repo rate was raised to 5.50 per cent from 5.25 per cent and the 10-year yield rose to 7.40 per cent from 7.16 per cent.

FII remained net sellers in India with outflows of Rs 24,475 crore, against outflows of Rs 58,443 crore month ago, while DIIs recorded net outflows of Rs 28,943 crore.

-IANS

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