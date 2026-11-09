Goa Travel Guide: Morjim To Fontainhas - 5 Stunning Places To Explore For Perfect November Getaway

Planning your holiday in November? Visit some of the stunning attractions that Goa has to offer. From serene beaches and ancient forts to vibrant heritage walks and picturesque islands.

November is a great time to visit Goa outside of the popular party spots. There is a variety of beautiful places to visit including relaxing beaches, historical forts, heritage areas and peaceful islands.

If you're looking for a quick break or longer trip, then consider visiting one of these 5 places in Goa:

1. Morjim Beach

If you're looking for somewhere quieter to enjoy then Morjim Beach is a great place to visit. Located in North Goa, this area is known for being very scenic with a laid-back vibe. Here you can relax on the beach, walk along the shoreline and enjoy the view at sunset.

If you like history or photography, then Chapora Fort is perfect for you. Located near Vagator this historical landmark was built by the Portuguese in 1617. It offers stunning views across the Chapora River and Arabian Sea. November is a great time of year to visit the area for some outdoor sightseeing and to capture dramatic scenic photographs.

A great way to get some culture into your holiday is by visiting Fontainhas. Located in Panaji, this vibrant area is known as the Latin Quarter. It consists of traditional Portuguese style houses, cobbled streets and beautiful old-world architecture. This is a lovely place to enjoy some photography.

If you'd like to take a more relaxed approach to your break, then consider taking the ferry to Divar Island. This island is surrounded by the Mandovi River and known for its lush greenery, traditional houses and tranquil village vibe. You will also find scenic roads, historic churches and countryside views to enjoy.

If you're a history and architecture lover, then Old Goa is perfect for you. You can visit the UNESCO listed Basilica of Bom Jesus and amazing Se Cathedral to learn about the Portugese history of the area.

November is a great time to visit as there are plenty of comfortable sightseeing opportunities and lots of great coastal and cultural spots to enjoy.