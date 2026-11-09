Splashbi Opens Hyderabad Global Capability Centre, To Invest Over US$100 Million In The Next 5-7 Years To Advance Enterprise Data Intelligence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, India, 9th November 2026: SplashBI, Georgia, US, headquartered enterprise data intelligence platform, today inaugurated its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad's Financial District. The centre will support the development of SplashBI's data intelligence platform and global customer delivery, helping enterprises connect business data, establish shared business context and make that data usable for business decisions, AI, analytics and reporting.
The 20,000-square-foot facility, with capacity for 275 professionals, was inaugurated by Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. The centre brings together capabilities in product engineering, AI, data science and customer delivery, supporting SplashBI's global workforce of 400 in serving more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries. The company plans to invest more than US$100 million over the next five to seven years in infrastructure, technology and talent to scale its Hyderabad centre and strengthen its global product engineering and delivery capabilities.
Hyderabad as a centre for platform development
SplashBI has maintained a presence in Hyderabad since 2014. The new facility brings its Hyderabad teams together in a centre designed to support collaboration and continued growth. The GCC will bring platform engineering, AI development, domain analytics and customer delivery into closer collaboration. Teams will work on data connectivity and business modelling, develop SplashAI capabilities and support customer implementations. Working together allows practical requirements from enterprise deployments to inform platform development.
“Enterprises need a practical way to turn the data they already have into decisions they can trust,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder of SplashBI.“That requires understanding how their business works, connecting information across functions and giving people useful ways to explore it. Our Hyderabad centre strengthens the engineering and customer expertise behind that work, as we help customers advance their data foundations and adopt AI with the right business context.”
Speaking at the GCC launch, Kiran Reddy Pasham, President and Co-Founder of SplashBI said“Useful enterprise intelligence depends on understanding both the data architecture and the business processes behind it. Hyderabad brings those disciplines together. Our teams here will build the platform capabilities and domain content that help customers connect their data, make sense of it and use it in their everyday work.”
The SplashBI platform enables enterprise AI readiness through data models and business ontologies for HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain. Together, they organise business records and the relationships between them into a foundation for AI. The semantic layer adds shared definitions and measures, helping AI interpret data in the context of the business. These models prepare data for AI use within individual functions and across the business, helping AI query relevant records and ground answers in business context for SplashAI and customers' broader AI initiatives.
Supporting the enterprise data journey
For many enterprises, the challenge begins with cross-domain enterprise data, spanning Finance, HR, Sales, Supply Chain and Operations, spread across multiple applications, departments and technology environments.
SplashBI's platform addresses this journey from connecting and preparing data to modelling business relationships and delivering information people can use to make business decisions. It covers the full breadth of data platform functionality, from aggregating data through more than 100 pre-built connectors to transforming it into business-ready data using a medallion architecture. Its semantic intelligence layer gives data business meaning by defining measures and relationships across systems. This provides a common foundation for operational reporting, dashboards and conversational analysis, helping teams investigate the same business question with consistent context.
About SplashBI
SplashBI is an enterprise data intelligence platform that makes complex ERP, HCM and business data usable for reporting, analytics and AI. Its platform aggregates data across HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain into a shared, multi-domain data plane. Structured data models and common business definitions provide the foundation for enterprise AI readiness. Through a multimodal approach spanning conversational AI, interactive dashboards with drill-down capabilities, and reporting, SplashBI helps users understand performance and make informed decisions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, SplashBI serves more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries including 40+ Fortune 500 companies, with offices in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India and is compliant with SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001.
The 20,000-square-foot facility, with capacity for 275 professionals, was inaugurated by Sri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon'ble Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. The centre brings together capabilities in product engineering, AI, data science and customer delivery, supporting SplashBI's global workforce of 400 in serving more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries. The company plans to invest more than US$100 million over the next five to seven years in infrastructure, technology and talent to scale its Hyderabad centre and strengthen its global product engineering and delivery capabilities.
Hyderabad as a centre for platform development
SplashBI has maintained a presence in Hyderabad since 2014. The new facility brings its Hyderabad teams together in a centre designed to support collaboration and continued growth. The GCC will bring platform engineering, AI development, domain analytics and customer delivery into closer collaboration. Teams will work on data connectivity and business modelling, develop SplashAI capabilities and support customer implementations. Working together allows practical requirements from enterprise deployments to inform platform development.
“Enterprises need a practical way to turn the data they already have into decisions they can trust,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder of SplashBI.“That requires understanding how their business works, connecting information across functions and giving people useful ways to explore it. Our Hyderabad centre strengthens the engineering and customer expertise behind that work, as we help customers advance their data foundations and adopt AI with the right business context.”
Speaking at the GCC launch, Kiran Reddy Pasham, President and Co-Founder of SplashBI said“Useful enterprise intelligence depends on understanding both the data architecture and the business processes behind it. Hyderabad brings those disciplines together. Our teams here will build the platform capabilities and domain content that help customers connect their data, make sense of it and use it in their everyday work.”
The SplashBI platform enables enterprise AI readiness through data models and business ontologies for HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain. Together, they organise business records and the relationships between them into a foundation for AI. The semantic layer adds shared definitions and measures, helping AI interpret data in the context of the business. These models prepare data for AI use within individual functions and across the business, helping AI query relevant records and ground answers in business context for SplashAI and customers' broader AI initiatives.
Supporting the enterprise data journey
For many enterprises, the challenge begins with cross-domain enterprise data, spanning Finance, HR, Sales, Supply Chain and Operations, spread across multiple applications, departments and technology environments.
SplashBI's platform addresses this journey from connecting and preparing data to modelling business relationships and delivering information people can use to make business decisions. It covers the full breadth of data platform functionality, from aggregating data through more than 100 pre-built connectors to transforming it into business-ready data using a medallion architecture. Its semantic intelligence layer gives data business meaning by defining measures and relationships across systems. This provides a common foundation for operational reporting, dashboards and conversational analysis, helping teams investigate the same business question with consistent context.
About SplashBI
SplashBI is an enterprise data intelligence platform that makes complex ERP, HCM and business data usable for reporting, analytics and AI. Its platform aggregates data across HR, Finance, Sales, Operations and Supply Chain into a shared, multi-domain data plane. Structured data models and common business definitions provide the foundation for enterprise AI readiness. Through a multimodal approach spanning conversational AI, interactive dashboards with drill-down capabilities, and reporting, SplashBI helps users understand performance and make informed decisions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, SplashBI serves more than 500 enterprise customers across 39 countries including 40+ Fortune 500 companies, with offices in the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and India and is compliant with SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001.
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