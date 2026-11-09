Apprise Cyber KSA Begins Cybersecurity Operations In Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah And Makkah
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 9, 2026: Apprise Cyber KSA has commenced its cybersecurity service operations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah and Makkah. Organizations in these five cities can now work with a single provider for penetration testing, incident response, regulatory compliance and round-the-clock security monitoring.
The company runs its Saudi operations from an office in Al Malaz, Riyadh, and serves banks, healthcare providers, government entities, retailers and enterprises. Its Stealth-X security team delivers the work, and each engagement is scoped to the client's size, sector and compliance obligations.
Saudi organizations work under national cybersecurity requirements. The National Cybersecurity Authority sets national controls, and the Saudi Central Bank requires financial institutions to follow its Cyber Security Framework, known as SAMA CSF. Apprise Cyber KSA aligns its compliance services with both, along with international standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and PCI DSS.
The company points to ransomware, phishing and data breach attempts against government, financial and healthcare targets as the reason buyers want testing and monitoring in place before an incident happens.
On the offensive side, the vulnerability assessment and penetration testing service covers external and internal networks, web applications, Android and iOS apps, APIs, cloud environments, wireless networks and source code review. The red team service goes further by simulating real attackers against people, processes and technology at the same time. It includes red team exercises, social engineering assessments, phishing campaigns and intelligence-led penetration testing that draws on threat intelligence specific to a client's industry.
Testing only matters if the results lead to fixes. Apprise Cyber KSA structures its findings so security teams can prioritize remediation, and its vulnerability management and patch management services help close identified weaknesses before attackers exploit them. Client feedback published on the company's site points to thorough reporting and prompt notice when critical bugs surface during a test.
When an incident does happen, the digital forensics and incident response team investigates how the attacker got in. Its work includes forensic examination, malware analysis, incident investigation and evidence collection that can support legal, regulatory or insurance needs. A compromise assessment checks whether a breach has already occurred, even when no alert has fired.
Managed security services provide continuous coverage. They include 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, security operations support, vulnerability management, patch management and OT and SCADA security for industrial environments. For organizations without an in-house security operations center, using one provider for testing, monitoring and response keeps findings in one place.
Compliance and governance support spans ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, PDPL and SAMA CSF. Risk assessments, policy development and gap assessments compare a client's current practices against the standard it must meet and identify missing controls. Cybersecurity consulting adds security architecture review, strategy, network resilience assessment, information security advisory and smart contract audits. The company also runs cybersecurity training and says its team has trained more than 200 professionals across multiple certification tracks. Social engineering assessments and phishing campaigns give security leaders data on how employees respond to manipulation attempts, which feeds awareness training.
The five-city rollout follows regulated demand. Riyadh hosts a concentration of banking, government and enterprise headquarters, which raises demand for penetration testing, compliance support and managed security. Businesses in Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah and Makkah face the same threats and the same regulators. They can now request the same services without engaging separate vendors for testing, response and compliance.
Different sectors carry different obligations. Banks and financial institutions typically need SAMA CSF alignment. Healthcare organizations need HIPAA controls to protect patient data. Retailers need PCI DSS to secure payment card data. Government entities need NCA aligned controls, and enterprises across sectors need ISO/IEC 27001 and PDPL compliance. Apprise Cyber KSA names aviation, fintech, insurance, retail, IT, banking and healthcare as its focus sectors.
Organizations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah and Makkah can request a consultation at, by email at... or by phone at +966 56 537 5894.
About Apprise Cyber KSA
Apprise Cyber KSA is the Saudi Arabian arm of Apprise Cyber, a cybersecurity company with offices in Karachi, Dubai and Riyadh. It provides penetration testing, red teaming, digital forensics and incident response, managed security, compliance and governance, consulting and training to enterprises, government entities and regulated industries. Its Saudi office is at 6854 Salah Ad Din Al Ayyubi Rd, Al Malaz, Riyadh 12627.
Media Contact
Apprise Cyber KSA
6854 Salah Ad Din Al Ayyubi Rd, Al Malaz, Riyadh 12627
+966 56 537 5894
...
The company runs its Saudi operations from an office in Al Malaz, Riyadh, and serves banks, healthcare providers, government entities, retailers and enterprises. Its Stealth-X security team delivers the work, and each engagement is scoped to the client's size, sector and compliance obligations.
Saudi organizations work under national cybersecurity requirements. The National Cybersecurity Authority sets national controls, and the Saudi Central Bank requires financial institutions to follow its Cyber Security Framework, known as SAMA CSF. Apprise Cyber KSA aligns its compliance services with both, along with international standards such as ISO/IEC 27001 and PCI DSS.
The company points to ransomware, phishing and data breach attempts against government, financial and healthcare targets as the reason buyers want testing and monitoring in place before an incident happens.
On the offensive side, the vulnerability assessment and penetration testing service covers external and internal networks, web applications, Android and iOS apps, APIs, cloud environments, wireless networks and source code review. The red team service goes further by simulating real attackers against people, processes and technology at the same time. It includes red team exercises, social engineering assessments, phishing campaigns and intelligence-led penetration testing that draws on threat intelligence specific to a client's industry.
Testing only matters if the results lead to fixes. Apprise Cyber KSA structures its findings so security teams can prioritize remediation, and its vulnerability management and patch management services help close identified weaknesses before attackers exploit them. Client feedback published on the company's site points to thorough reporting and prompt notice when critical bugs surface during a test.
When an incident does happen, the digital forensics and incident response team investigates how the attacker got in. Its work includes forensic examination, malware analysis, incident investigation and evidence collection that can support legal, regulatory or insurance needs. A compromise assessment checks whether a breach has already occurred, even when no alert has fired.
Managed security services provide continuous coverage. They include 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, security operations support, vulnerability management, patch management and OT and SCADA security for industrial environments. For organizations without an in-house security operations center, using one provider for testing, monitoring and response keeps findings in one place.
Compliance and governance support spans ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, PDPL and SAMA CSF. Risk assessments, policy development and gap assessments compare a client's current practices against the standard it must meet and identify missing controls. Cybersecurity consulting adds security architecture review, strategy, network resilience assessment, information security advisory and smart contract audits. The company also runs cybersecurity training and says its team has trained more than 200 professionals across multiple certification tracks. Social engineering assessments and phishing campaigns give security leaders data on how employees respond to manipulation attempts, which feeds awareness training.
The five-city rollout follows regulated demand. Riyadh hosts a concentration of banking, government and enterprise headquarters, which raises demand for penetration testing, compliance support and managed security. Businesses in Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah and Makkah face the same threats and the same regulators. They can now request the same services without engaging separate vendors for testing, response and compliance.
Different sectors carry different obligations. Banks and financial institutions typically need SAMA CSF alignment. Healthcare organizations need HIPAA controls to protect patient data. Retailers need PCI DSS to secure payment card data. Government entities need NCA aligned controls, and enterprises across sectors need ISO/IEC 27001 and PDPL compliance. Apprise Cyber KSA names aviation, fintech, insurance, retail, IT, banking and healthcare as its focus sectors.
Organizations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah and Makkah can request a consultation at, by email at... or by phone at +966 56 537 5894.
About Apprise Cyber KSA
Apprise Cyber KSA is the Saudi Arabian arm of Apprise Cyber, a cybersecurity company with offices in Karachi, Dubai and Riyadh. It provides penetration testing, red teaming, digital forensics and incident response, managed security, compliance and governance, consulting and training to enterprises, government entities and regulated industries. Its Saudi office is at 6854 Salah Ad Din Al Ayyubi Rd, Al Malaz, Riyadh 12627.
Media Contact
Apprise Cyber KSA
6854 Salah Ad Din Al Ayyubi Rd, Al Malaz, Riyadh 12627
+966 56 537 5894
...
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