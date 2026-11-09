Family Dental Center In Chippewa Falls Encourages A First Dental Visit By Age 1
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chippewa Falls, Wis., November 9, 2026 - Winn Family Dentistry, a family dental center in Chippewa Falls, is encouraging parents to bring children in for a first dental visit by age 1. The visit creates what the practice calls a dental home.
The practice says early appointments are usually brief and often amount to a ride in the dental chair. They help a child get comfortable in the office and help educate parents. Baby teeth matter because they hold space for permanent teeth and support speech and chewing.
Prevention at every age
The practice's preventive care includes exams, recall visits, X-rays, sealants, patient education and fluoride when needed. Its website notes that early diagnosis can help prevent infection, pain, tooth loss and high treatment costs. For patients with routine cleaning needs, the practice recommends recall visits every six months.
Winn Family Dentistry also provides night guards and athletic mouth guards. Athletic guards help protect teeth and soft tissue during sports.
Care as needs change
Patients can receive resin and amalgam fillings, crowns, veneers, bridges, root canals, teeth whitening, and routine and surgical extractions. Nitrous oxide is also available. Dr. Daniel J. Winn has taken a special interest in root canal therapy since dental school.
For patients missing teeth, the practice provides dentures, partials and relines. It also restores dental implants with crowns or bridges, after an oral surgeon or periodontist places the implant.
Two dentists with Wisconsin roots
Dr. Winn is originally from Monticello, Wis., and is a third-generation Winn dentist. He has been in private practice since 2008 and moved to Chippewa Falls in July 2012 to purchase Dr. John Look's practice. In his final year at Marquette University's dental school, the Faculty and Academy of General Dentistry recognized him with the Senior Dental Award.
Dr. Annie McLaughlin joined the practice in 2018 and became a partner in 2023. She is a Chippewa Falls native who attended Halmstad Elementary, Chippewa Falls Middle School and Chippewa Falls Senior High School. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree cum laude from Marquette University.
Both dentists have taken part in Mission of Mercy and Give Kids a Smile Day.
Scheduling a visit
The practice is accepting new patients of all ages and accepts most insurance plans. Families can call (715) 723-0287 during office hours or submit a new patient request form at
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
About Winn Family Dentistry
Winn Family Dentistry is a family dental practice at 2849 County Highway I in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Its stated mission is to treat each patient as part of the family through friendly, high-quality oral health care.
Media Contact
Winn Family Dentistry 2849 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Phone: (715) 723-0287 Email:... Website:
The practice says early appointments are usually brief and often amount to a ride in the dental chair. They help a child get comfortable in the office and help educate parents. Baby teeth matter because they hold space for permanent teeth and support speech and chewing.
Prevention at every age
The practice's preventive care includes exams, recall visits, X-rays, sealants, patient education and fluoride when needed. Its website notes that early diagnosis can help prevent infection, pain, tooth loss and high treatment costs. For patients with routine cleaning needs, the practice recommends recall visits every six months.
Winn Family Dentistry also provides night guards and athletic mouth guards. Athletic guards help protect teeth and soft tissue during sports.
Care as needs change
Patients can receive resin and amalgam fillings, crowns, veneers, bridges, root canals, teeth whitening, and routine and surgical extractions. Nitrous oxide is also available. Dr. Daniel J. Winn has taken a special interest in root canal therapy since dental school.
For patients missing teeth, the practice provides dentures, partials and relines. It also restores dental implants with crowns or bridges, after an oral surgeon or periodontist places the implant.
Two dentists with Wisconsin roots
Dr. Winn is originally from Monticello, Wis., and is a third-generation Winn dentist. He has been in private practice since 2008 and moved to Chippewa Falls in July 2012 to purchase Dr. John Look's practice. In his final year at Marquette University's dental school, the Faculty and Academy of General Dentistry recognized him with the Senior Dental Award.
Dr. Annie McLaughlin joined the practice in 2018 and became a partner in 2023. She is a Chippewa Falls native who attended Halmstad Elementary, Chippewa Falls Middle School and Chippewa Falls Senior High School. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree cum laude from Marquette University.
Both dentists have taken part in Mission of Mercy and Give Kids a Smile Day.
Scheduling a visit
The practice is accepting new patients of all ages and accepts most insurance plans. Families can call (715) 723-0287 during office hours or submit a new patient request form at
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
About Winn Family Dentistry
Winn Family Dentistry is a family dental practice at 2849 County Highway I in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Its stated mission is to treat each patient as part of the family through friendly, high-quality oral health care.
Media Contact
Winn Family Dentistry 2849 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Phone: (715) 723-0287 Email:... Website:
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