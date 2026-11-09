Al-Balqa Applied University Launches Open Educational Resources Platform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University has launched the BAU Open Educational Resources Platform (BAUX) as part of its efforts to advance digital education, expand access to knowledge, and promote self-directed and lifelong learning.

University President Ahmad Al-Ajlouni said the platform's launch aligns with the university's vision of developing digital education and using modern technologies to provide flexible and inclusive learning opportunities. He added that the initiative strengthens the university's role in serving the community and keeping pace with rapid developments in education and training.

Al-Ajlouni said the platform represents an important step towards expanding access to knowledge and encouraging educational innovation by offering learning opportunities beyond geographical and time constraints. It also enables students, graduates, and community members to develop their knowledge and skills according to their needs and interests.

He added that the university places considerable importance on developing digital educational content and making it accessible to a wider audience. He stressed that the role of academic institutions extends beyond offering academic programs and awarding degrees to supporting continuous learning, developing skills, and contributing to a knowledge-based society.

Vice President for Academic Affairs and Technical Education Zaid Al-Anbar said the platform provides broader access to academic content and diversifies learning resources in line with developments in modern education methods. It also supports the university's efforts to create a more flexible learning environment that responds to learners' needs.

Vice President for Planning and Quality Assurance Haitham Al-Shibli said the launch reflects the university's approach to developing its education and learning system and making greater use of technology to provide open educational resources. He noted that the platform will expand access to knowledge among different segments of society.

Al-Shibli added that the initiative supports the university's efforts to provide quality digital educational content, promote flexible and continuous learning, develop knowledge and skills, and address labor market requirements.

Director of the Center for Learning and Teaching Technology Asmaa Al-Wreikat said the platform targets students, graduates, faculty members, researchers, and community members, offering flexible learning opportunities to help them develop their knowledge and skills and support continuous education.

She added that the platform is part of the university's efforts to promote open education, expand inclusive and sustainable learning opportunities, and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The platform provides a digital learning environment with access to a variety of open educational resources, including university courses in Arabic and English across multiple fields, as well as short and micro-courses that allow learners to acquire new knowledge and skills at their own pace and according to their interests and needs.

It also offers electronic certificates of completion, which are issued automatically once course requirements are fulfilled, alongside an online verification system to confirm the authenticity of certificates and facilitate the documentation of acquired skills and knowledge.

The BAU Open Educational Resources Platform can be accessed at:

//Petra// WH