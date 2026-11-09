FAO Concludes 2Nd Phase Of Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting Awareness Program In Southern Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Monday concluded the second phase of its awareness program on rooftop rainwater harvesting, implemented in the governorates of Karak, Tafileh, and Ma'an.

The program was carried out under the project " Building resilience to cope with climate change in Jordan through improving water use efficiency in the agriculture sector" (BRCCJ) project funded by the Green Climate Fund.

The program falls under the project's first component, which focuses on strengthening water security through the development of water systems capable of adapting to climate change.

Launched last September in coordination with relevant authorities in the three governorates, the second phase was implemented by Advance Consulting (FAL). It aimed to raise awareness among school students, government employees, local community members, and mosque imams about the importance of harvesting rainwater from residential and public building rooftops. It also highlighted ways to conserve water and make appropriate use of harvested rainwater, helping reduce pressure on public water networks and strengthen water security.

The program included awareness sessions at 75 public schools across the three governorates, benefiting 3,656 students. It also featured 12 awareness sessions focusing on public buildings, attended by 267 employees. The sessions targeted staff and beneficiaries at 150 government buildings, including mosques, health centers, and other facilities, with 50 buildings covered in each governorate.

The awareness program addressed five main topics: Jordan's water scarcity situation and the importance of water conservation, climate change adaptation principles, rooftop rainwater harvesting methods for residential and public buildings, improving water-use efficiency, and installing water-saving devices and fixtures.

The sessions featured interactive training methods and practical workshops to introduce participants to rainwater collection, storage, and appropriate uses, including garden irrigation. They also covered practical water conservation measures and the installation of water-saving devices in schools, homes, and public buildings.

These activities form part of the BRCCJ project, implemented by FAO in Jordan in cooperation with the ministries of Agriculture, Water and Irrigation, and Environment, as well as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The project is the first in Jordan to receive funding from the Green Climate Fund. It aims to strengthen water security and improve the agricultural sector's capacity to adapt to climate change impacts by enhancing water-use efficiency, developing sustainable agricultural practices, and strengthening local communities' capacity to address climate-related challenges.

With a total budget of $33.25 million and a seven-year implementation period, the project aligns with the objectives of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision. It targets the governorates of Karak, Madaba, Tafileh, and Ma'an, which face growing challenges from climate change and water stress, with significant implications for the agricultural sector and rural communities.

//Petra// WH