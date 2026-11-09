Badminton Team Opens Training Camp In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) -- The national badminton team has begun an intensive training camp in Cairo as it steps up preparations for upcoming competitions, the Jordan Badminton Federation announced Monday.

The camp combines daily training sessions with friendly matches aimed at sharpening players' technical skills, improving physical fitness and providing competitive experience ahead of future tournaments.

The program also focuses on strengthening teamwork and coordination among squad members.

The federation, headed by Manhal Al Hujurat, said the overseas camp is part of its ongoing efforts to develop national teams across all age categories through structured training programs at home and abroad.

Federation board member Fawzan Jaghbir leads the delegation, accompanied by administrator Rami Al Sheikh, coach Tareq Al Faouri and physiotherapist Tuqa Al Zoubi.

The 10-member squad comprises Qusai Al Dhawahreh, Ahmad Sweidan, Ezzeddin Odeh, Bahaa Al Shneik, Zaid Al Rifai, Ezzeddin Abu Arra, Tala Al Daher, Nour Jabr, Yasmine Al Daher and Joud Al Saleh.

//Petra// RZ