North Waziristan Operation Exposes Militant Use Of Mosques To Conceal Explosives

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces have cleared two hideouts of militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, established inside mosques, during an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

A large quantity of prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives, weapons and ammunition was recovered during the operation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in Mozak village, located in the southern part of Mir Ali, against militants of Fitna al-Khawarij allegedly operating under Indian patronage.

The ISPR said the militants had been using mosques to conceal explosives and as centres for violence, describing the practice as contrary to the fundamental teachings of Islam.

It added that elements of Fitna al-Khawarij operating under the patronage of the Afghan Taliban had no connection with Islam and that exploiting religion for their own interests was unacceptable.

Earlier, on September 24, security forces had also killed eight militants who attempted to use a mosque as a shield.

Clearance operations are continuing to eliminate other militant hideouts in North Waziristan. The ISPR said counterterrorism operations by security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue under the Azm-e-Istehkam initiative, with a commitment to eliminate terrorism sponsored by foreign elements.

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The operation comes at a time when the federal government is calling for tougher measures against terrorism following the imposition of governor's rule and an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the prime minister and other government leaders, ensuring effective counterterrorism operations was also the primary objective behind the constitutional measures taken in the province.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said there would be no negotiations with those who take up arms and that they would be responded to in their own language. He said intelligence-based operations were essential to restoring peace and eliminating terrorism.

Fitna 3. According to security sources, the operation was completed in two phases, with 15 militants killed in the first phase and 12 in the second.

Meanwhile, two days earlier, security forces had killed 27 militants during an operation in Karam Valley of Balochistan's Mastung district under Operation Radd