Fresh Hike In Gold Prices
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,200 to Rs432,336.
The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs2,744 to Rs370,658.
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Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market increased by $32 to reach $4,098 per ounce.
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