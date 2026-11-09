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Fresh Hike In Gold Prices


Date: 2026-11-09 05:12:01

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs3,200 per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,200 to Rs432,336.

The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs2,744 to Rs370,658.

Also Read: North Waziristan operation exposes militant use of mosques to conceal explosives

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market increased by $32 to reach $4,098 per ounce.

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Tribal News Network

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