Russian Strikes Hit Energy Infrastructure, Businesses And Residential Areas In Rivne Region
According to him, "northern Rivne region came under attack throughout the evening and night. Energy infrastructure, businesses and residential areas were targeted."
There were no fatalities or injuries, Koval noted.Read also: Russian forces strike residential area in Kremenchuk, seven injured
As Ukrinform reported, a Russian attack caused a fire at an enterprise in the Sarny district of the Rivne region, with one of its buildings destroyed.
Photo: Oleksandr Koval / Facebook
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