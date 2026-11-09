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Russian Strikes Hit Energy Infrastructure, Businesses And Residential Areas In Rivne Region


Date: 2026-11-09 05:11:54

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval on Facebook.

According to him, "northern Rivne region came under attack throughout the evening and night. Energy infrastructure, businesses and residential areas were targeted."

There were no fatalities or injuries, Koval noted.

Read also: Russian forces strike residential area in Kremenchuk, seven injured

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian attack caused a fire at an enterprise in the Sarny district of the Rivne region, with one of its buildings destroyed.

Photo: Oleksandr Koval / Facebook

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