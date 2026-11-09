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Russian Attacks Injure 14, Including Two Children, In Kharkiv Region


Date: 2026-11-09 05:11:53

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported the attacks on Facebook.

In Izium, five people were injured: four women aged 19 to 68 and a 75-year-old man. Four others – two women, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl – suffered acute stress reactions.

In Kharkiv, a 73-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were injured. In Balakliia, a 52-year-old man was wounded, while two women suffered acute stress reactions.

Medics also treated a 50-year-old man injured on November 7 in the village of Zarichne, in the Starosaltivka community.

The attacks damaged residential buildings, shops, warehouses, administrative and agricultural buildings, power lines and vehicles across the region.

The transit evacuation center in Lozova received 32 people over the past 24 hours. Since it began operating, the center has registered 68,471 people.

Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times overnight, causing damage in five districts

As Ukrinform reported, one person sustained a blast injury in Kharkiv on November 8 during a repeat Russian attack on the city's Kyivskyi district.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

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