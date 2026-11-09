Ukrainian Navy Shifts Neptune Missile Use To Target Russia's Defense Industry, Spox Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said this during a televised broadcast.

"Actually, it was a wise decision to redirect our experience towards destroying other types of targets, because ships are no longer going out to sea, while we still have a job to do. There is also a clear need for this: Russian military-industrial complex facilities are spread across a vast territory, and there are a great many of them," he said.

According to Pletenchuk, Ukraine's defense industry has experience in manufacturing such weapons, while the Navy has the expertise to deploy them.

“This combination of capabilities initially allowed us to strike ground targets in Crimea on a trial basis – and successfully. We then gradually expanded the geographical scope,” the spokesperson explained.

He stressed that Ukrainian forces are now striking targets far beyond maritime areas, including deep inside Russia, demonstrating the capabilities of Ukrainian weapons and the potential for their further development.

Russia faces shortage of air defense systems to protect military airfields – Ukrainian

Pletenchuk emphasized that strikes on Russian airfields do not mean the enemy has been completely deprived of its ability to deploy aircraft, as planes can operate from other locations. However, he said, this complicates their operations and requires additional resources.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian missile forces used Neptune missiles to strike the Proton-Electrotex plant in the Russian city of Oryol.