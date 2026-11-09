Russian Drone Strike Injures Three Energy Workers In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Ukrenergo National Power Company on Telegra.

“This morning, Russian forces deliberately targeted a vehicle carrying our energy workers in Sumy with an FPV drone. Three Ukrenergo employees were injured,” the statement said.

The energy workers were taken to hospital, with one of them in serious condition.

“Russia continues to deliberately target not only energy infrastructure but also the people who keep it running and repair damaged equipment. Our energy workers operate under constant threat every day to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity. Today's strike is further evidence of the price they pay for this work,” Ukrenergo added.

Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure, businesses and residential areas in Rivne region

As reported, Russian invaders launched nearly 40 attacks on 18 settlements in the Sumy region over the 24-hour period from the morning of November 8 to the morning of November 9.

Photo: Ukrenergo National Power Company