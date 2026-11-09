Von Der Leyen Speaks With Zelensky Ahead Of Visits To Romania And Bulgaria

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in her statement published on the European Commission website, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I begin a visit to the Black Sea region, where security threats are escalating, attacks are increasing, and innocent lives have been lost,” von der Leyen said.

During her visit, the European Commission President will discuss the security situation on the ground with the leaders of the two countries and how Europe can strengthen its response.

“Ahead of the visit, I had a good call with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be restored and preserved,” von der Leyen said.

She reiterated her support for Zelensky's call for a ceasefire covering food and energy infrastructure.

“We also discussed ongoing peace efforts and the talks in Abu Dhabi this week, where the EU will be present alongside our partners,” she said.

Von der Leyen stressed that she was looking forward to meeting President Zelensky in Dublin later this week to discuss the next steps towards peace.

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