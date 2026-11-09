Merz's Adviser To Represent Germany At Abu Dhabi Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A spokesperson for the German federal government told an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Germany will be represented in Abu Dhabi by Günter Sautter, the Federal Chancellor's foreign and security policy adviser,” the government spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, this will take place in close coordination with partners, including the United States, the E3 countries (Germany, France and the United Kingdom), the EU and NATO.

Barrot announces France's participation in trilateralin Abu Dhabi

As Ukrinform reported, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said at a government press conference on November 6 that Berlin was closely involved in preparations for the negotiation process together with the E3 countries and other European partners.

He also outlined four principles agreed with the United States: the war in Ukraine must be brought to an end before discussions on the European security order begin; any agreement must be part of a comprehensive settlement; consensus among NATO partners is necessary; and Europe's participation in negotiations concerning its own security is essential.

On November 8, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that French representatives would also take part in the talks in Abu Dhabi. He said European countries must be represented in discussions on issues directly affecting the continent's future security.