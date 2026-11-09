Baku Hosts U17 City Judo Championships

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Baku City Judo Championships for boys and girls in the U17 age category are underway in the Azerbaijani capital, bringing together 587 young athletes from across the city.

The two-day competition is taking place on November 9–10 at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, with participants representing 71 clubs and sports organisations.

According to the organisers, the tournament features 483 boys and 104 girls competing for medals across 16 weight categories. The event gives young judokas a chance to show their skills, gain valuable competitive experience, and test themselves against some of the city's strongest athletes in their age group.

Beyond the competition itself, the championship plays an important role in identifying promising athletes for the next stage of national-level tournaments.

One of its main objectives is to determine which competitors will qualify for the Azerbaijan National Judo Championships. The selection process will be conducted in accordance with the established quota system, with successful participants earning the opportunity to represent their clubs at the national competition.

The tournament is also expected to contribute to the development of youth judo in Azerbaijan and strengthen the country's future talent pool in the sport.