Nvidia CEO Admits Affair As Company Investigates Alleged Chinese Espionage Operation

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Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair as the US semiconductor giant launches an independent investigation into allegations that he was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation.

The disclosure follows reports that US intelligence officials had raised concerns about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, which has been scrutinised over suspected violations of American restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

The two executives are not related.

According to Reuters, Nvidia's board of directors announced on Sunday that it would investigate whether its chief executive had been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

In a message to employees, the 63-year-old CEO acknowledged his infidelity and apologised to his family and colleagues.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Huang wrote.

He also accepted responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

"I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it," he stated.

The investigation follows media reports citing a US intelligence memorandum alleging that Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Nvidia's chief executive.

However, the allegations have not been established through the company's investigation, and Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets have been compromised.

The board said an independent committee, assisted by outside legal counsel, would oversee the review.

Huang expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, reaffirming his commitment to the company and US national security.

"I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security," he wrote.

Nvidia's board has expressed confidence in Huang's leadership, while the company confirmed that he would continue serving as chief executive during the investigation.

The developments come amid intensifying technological competition between Washington and Beijing, particularly over advanced artificial intelligence processors.

Nvidia occupies a central position in the global AI industry, supplying high-performance chips used to develop and operate increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence systems.

The United States has imposed restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors to China, citing concerns that the technology could strengthen Beijing's military and intelligence capabilities.

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based customer of Nvidia, has separately faced scrutiny over allegations that it facilitated the transfer of restricted AI chips to China.