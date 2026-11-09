Araghchi Says Americans Are 'Disgusted' With Israel

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the United States President Donald Trump "clearly recognizes that the vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel," pointing to recent remarks made by Trump regarding public sentiment on the Middle East conflict.

"Americans are evidently sick and tired of Israel bamboozling US administrations into Forever Wars," Araghchi wrote In a social media post accompanying a clip of a Trump interview where he said that "there is a great dislike for Israel."

Commenting on Trump's stance, Araghchi said that "he seems confused about why that's the case," before concluding that the US "had enough. So has our region."