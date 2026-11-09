Kazakhstan Sets Ambitious Cargo Target For Trans-Caspian Transport Route

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan plans to increase the volume of cargo transported along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) to 10 million tonnes annually by 2030.

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Transport, Damir Kozhakmetov, announced the target during a briefing in Astana for heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations.

He noted that 522 container trains had been dispatched along the route in the first ten months of 2026, compared with 292 during the same period last year. The annual target is 600 trains.

Currently, container trains travelling from the Chinese city of Xi'an reach Azerbaijan in 9-11 days, while shipments bound for Georgia's Poti port take 15-18 days.

Kazakhstan also plans to expand the capacity of its Caspian ports to approximately 45 million tonnes by 2030. As part of this effort, the country's container-handling capacity is expected to increase to 740,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).