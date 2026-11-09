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Daniela Parra-Encalada


Date: 2026-11-09 05:11:14

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Geology, The University of Queensland
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I am a Chilean geologist and PhD candidate at the University of Queensland, Australia. I apply laser techniques and detailed textural analysis to magmatic crystals, combined with statistical analysis, to interrogate magmatic processes leading to volcanic eruptions or magma fertility (metal accumulation) across convergent plate boundaries.


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The Conversation

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