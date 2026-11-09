Missing Indonesian Crew Member Of Crashed Firefighting Helicopter Found Dead

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (NNN) -- The Indonesian crew member who went missing after a firefighting helicopter crashed into the Barito River in South Kalimantan province on Sunday has been found dead, authorities confirmed.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Centre acting head Berton SP Panjaitan identified the deceased as helicopter landing officer, Yayan Supyansuri.

“His body has been evacuated to the Jenamas Community Health Centre in Barito Selatan Regency, Central Kalimantan, and will subsequently be transported to Banjarbaru in South Kalimantan," he said in a statement on Monday.

The deceased was aboard the privately contracted Super Puma helicopter with two others when it crashed near Tabatan Village in Barito Kuala Regency, South Kalimantan, early Sunday while conducting water-bombing operations to combat forest and land fires.

The two survivors, Australian national Michael John Betterridge and New Zealand national Hugh Andrew John Page, have received medical treatment at an Indonesian Air Force hospital.

Berton said BNPB would facilitate an official investigation into the cause of the crash and review aerial firefighting safety, including aircraft readiness, water collection procedures, crew fitness, and weather conditions.

The agency said firefighting operations would continue, with greater emphasis on ground operations and stricter assessments of aircraft deployment.

--NNN