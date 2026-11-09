Gunman Behind Deadly Krakow Shootings Dies In Hospital - Polish Police

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A gunman who killed six people in shootings in Poland's Krakow and the eastern town of Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski has died in hospital, police said on Monday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The suspect died at around 4.30 am local time (0330 GMT) after succumbing to injuries sustained during an exchange of fire with police, regional Governor Krzysztof Kleczar told broadcaster TVN24.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon near Krakow's Main Market Square, one of the city's busiest tourist destinations.

Polish authorities confirmed on Saturday that six people had been killed in the shooting, including a British national, while 16 others had been injured, including five foreign nationals, two police officers, and the suspect.

Three more bodies were found at the suspect's home. Police identified them as the 25-year-old suspect's parents and sister.

Police said the suspect was detained after being shot during the confrontation and taken to hospital for surgery.

“His condition was extremely serious from the very beginning and was described as critical,” Kleczar said, adding that doctors had performed at least three surgeries in an effort to save his life.

Polish prosecutors launched a terrorism investigation on Sunday into the deadly shootings.

--NNN-ANADOLU