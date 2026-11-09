Saudi Vision 2030 Spurs Tourism, Housing, Infrastructure Development

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIYADH, Nov 9 (NNN) -- Saudi Arabia is making steady progress in the implemention of its Saudi Vision 2030 reform programme, with various tourism, housing, infrastructure, and haj services initiatives supporting the kingdom's efforts to diversify its economy, attract investment, and improve the quality of life of its people.

One of the more significant developments is growth in tourism-related commercial activities. The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Commerce has reported a 52 per cent increase in commercial registration in tourist accommodations to 18,115 at the end of the third quarter of 2026, compared to 11,900 in the same period last year.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), registration for tourist accommodation facilities also saw an increase of 37 per cent to 18,956 from 13,819 in the same period last year.

The growth reflects growing opportunities in business and investment in the tourism sector that also support the health of small and medium enterprises and Saudi Arabia's bid to establish itself as an international tourism destination.

In housing, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Municipalities and Housing reported that 90,836 Saudi families have occupied their first residences in the period from January to September 2026.

Of that figure, 73,614 families have benefited from housing support services, while the total number of subsidised contracts signed since the launch of the 'Sakani' programme in 2017 reached 1,068,787 at the end of September this year.

The achievement aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of inceasing homeownership rate among Saudi families to 70 per cent by 2030.

Meanwhile, Riyadh chalked up another international achievement when the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Centre was ranked among four best initiatives in the world in the administration and economy category at the World Smart City Awards 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The recognition was given for Riyadh's comprehensive master plan for its infrastructure projects, which was chosen among more than 533 entries from 68 countries.

The centre also showcased various digital solutions, including a geospatial data platform, an infrastructure project interactive map, and a smart monitoring system for optimising the coordination and implementation of urban development projects.

In a related development, at the same event, Metro Riyadh made the list of four of the world's best transporation projects – a recognition of the strides made by Saudi Arabia in developing modern and sustainable public transportation systems.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Programme, is organising another Saudi Vision 2030 initiative – the sixth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, taking place from Nov 8 to 11 in Jeddah.

The programme brings together more than 520 government agencies, private sector outfits, and not-for-profit organisations, with participation and attendance from more than 150 countries. The event occupies a more-than-67,000-square-metre exhibition area and features more than 15 zones and main programmes.

The implementation features a human capital capacity development element in the form of a qualification programme that covers 11 training paths for members of the office of haj affairs and group leaders in preparation for the 1448H (2027) haj season.

The programme focuses on improving leadership and operational skills, including transportation management, pilgrim movement, accommodation, food, services at holy places, health, communication, and risk and emergency management.

The initiative is aimed at improving the efficiency of personnel and the quality of the services rendered to pilgrims, in line with the government's efforts to develop a haj and umrah ecosystem that is more efficient, integrated, and experience-oriented.

At the same time, efforts to establish Riyadh as a centre for events and international cooperation continue with preparation for Expo 2030 Riyadh, after Pakistan officially signed the contract to participate in the world expo on Nov 5.

According to SPA, more than 185 official participants have confirmed their participations in Expo 2030 Riyadh. Construction of the infrastructure in currently underway on the six-million-square-metre site.

As a whole, these developments represent Saudi Arabia's comprehensive efforts to make Saudi Vision 2030 a reality, by focusing on diversifying the economy, enhancing competitiveness, developing infrastructure, empowering the private sector, and improving the qualtity of services to its people and international visitors.

--NNN