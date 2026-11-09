Vapolung Introduces Vapolung Spray, A Five-Ingredient Oral Dietary Supplement For Daily Respiratory Wellness

VapoLung today introduced VapoLung spray, a liquid supplement that brings together five ingredients of plant and mushroom origin and is meant for adults who keep a respiratory wellness routine each day. The company reports that the spray can be ordered now.

Each serving of VapoLung spray is four pumps, or 0.60 mL, and every 60 mL (2 oz) bottle contains 100 servings. The Supplement Facts panel groups mullein leaf extract 10:1, ginger root extract, bromelain standardized to 2400 GDU/g, organic lemon extract, and organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract into a single 154 mg proprietary blend. On its origin, the label reads: made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

VapoLung spray is a liquid with a water and glycerin base, pumped directly into the mouth or onto the tongue. Three of its five components come from familiar plants (mullein, ginger and lemon), one is an enzyme preparation taken from pineapple stems, and one is an extract of the cultivated mushroom Cordyceps militaris. The panel reports a single weight, 154 mg, covering all five, and does not divide that figure among them, which leaves the per-serving quantity of each component undisclosed.

Apart from the directions and the printed caution, the company makes no statement about what the spray does. It describes VapoLung spray as something an adult adds to an existing day, and the VapoLung bottle carries no other wording about results.

Five Ingredients Included in the VapoLung Formulation

The components of the VapoLung blend differ in origin: two are everyday foods, one is a wild plant with a long history in folk preparations, one is an enzyme, and one is a mushroom. Each has been studied on its own, and the relevance of that work to a finished product rests on how each material was prepared, its concentration, the quantity used, and the conditions under which it was examined. The VapoLung spray ingredients appear on the panel in the order below, under the single blend weight.

Mullein Leaf Extract 10:1

Verbascum thapsus, common mullein, is a biennial plant that spends its first year as a ground-hugging cluster of soft, felted leaves and sends up a tall flower spike in its second. Originally from Europe and Asia, it has spread across North America, where it grows along roadsides and in open fields. Its leaves have been prepared as infusions in many traditional systems, and laboratory analysis has identified iridoid glycosides, flavonoids, saponins and mucilage among their constituents. Reported results for mullein vary with the plant part, the solvent and the quantity examined. VapoLung names the leaf extract first in its blend, at a ratio of 10:1, meaning the extract is concentrated from roughly ten times its own weight of dried leaf. Its first place on the panel does not demonstrate any particular effect of the finished spray.

Ginger Root Extract

Zingiber officinale is a tropical plant whose rhizome, the knobby underground stem sold as fresh ginger, has served for centuries as a kitchen spice and as an ingredient in traditional preparations across Asia. Its sharp taste comes from compounds called gingerols and, in dried ginger, shogaols. Ginger appears in a large number of human studies in different settings, and their outcomes depend on the form, the daily amount, the length of use and the group of people involved. Some people report mild digestive upset with ginger supplements, and ginger can interact with some medicines, so adults on medication usually check with a doctor first. In the VapoLung blend the root extract is listed second, with no separate amount, and its name on the label does not by itself show that the spray produces a result.

Bromelain From Pineapple Stem (2400 GDU/g)

Bromelain refers to a mixture of enzymes in the pineapple plant, Ananas comosus, that break down proteins. Most commercial bromelain comes from pineapple stems left over after the fruit is harvested, and food producers use it, among other things, to tenderize meat. Its strength is expressed in gelatin-digesting units, or GDU, a unit describing enzyme activity, not weight; the VapoLung label specifies pineapple stem material standardized to 2400 GDU per gram. Bromelain has been examined in laboratory work and in human studies, with findings that depend on the activity level, the amount, and how it was given. Digestive discomfort has been reported; people who are sensitive to pineapple are usually advised to leave it out, and bromelain may interact with some medicines, so a doctor's advice comes first. Its third place in the blend is not proof that the finished spray does anything specific.

Organic Lemon Extract

Citrus limon, the lemon, is grown in warm climates around the world for its juice, its zest, and the aromatic oil expressed from its peel. The fruit contains flavonoids such as hesperidin and eriocitrin, and the peel oil is rich in limonene, the compound behind the familiar citrus aroma. Most of what is known about lemon comes from its long use as a food and flavoring, together with laboratory work on its individual compounds, and the makeup of any lemon extract depends on which portion of the fruit went into it and how it was processed. The fourth component of the VapoLung blend is organic lemon extract, and the label applies the word organic to it. Its position in the formula does not, on its own, establish any outcome for the finished product.

Organic Cordyceps Militaris Extract

Cordyceps militaris is a mushroom-forming fungus whose bright orange, finger-like fruiting bodies are cultivated commercially, typically on grain-based substrates, and eaten as a food in parts of East Asia. It has long been part of traditional preparations in that region, and laboratory research has concentrated on its polysaccharides and on cordycepin, a nucleoside the species produces in notable amounts. Human studies of Cordyceps militaris preparations are fewer and smaller, and their results depend on the extract, the amount, the duration, and the participants. The VapoLung label lists an organic extract of the fruiting body as the fifth and final component of the blend. Like the other four, its inclusion does not show that the finished spray brings about any particular result.

VapoLung Spray Format and Daily Use

VapoLung spray is taken by mouth from a pump bottle. The label directs that the bottle be shaken before each use and that four pumps, 0.60 mL altogether, be sprayed directly into the mouth or onto the tongue once a day, and the order page recommends taking it in the morning. The label sets no other timing or food conditions. A spray is one way of delivering a serving, and the delivery format alone does not determine what a supplement provides.

Each VapoLung spray bottle contains 60 mL, enough for 100 daily servings, or a little more than three months at one serving a day. The storage directions ask that the bottle be kept away from heat, light and humidity, stored in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children, and set aside unused if its safety seal is broken or missing.

Respiratory Wellness as a Category Term

Respiratory wellness is a general category label used across the dietary supplement market. It is not a clinical endpoint and does not name a measurable result, and VapoLung makes no claim that its spray produces a measurable change. Everyday habits, including diet, physical activity, rest and surroundings, vary widely from one adult to another, and the company describes the spray as a single addition to a routine, not as a substitute for any part of it. For readers, the more informative details are the ones printed on the panel: the ingredients, the serving and the amounts.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

The evidence behind the five VapoLung ingredients is of several kinds: chemical analysis of constituents, records of food and traditional use, measurements of enzyme activity and, for some of them, small trials of individual ingredients in people. These kinds of evidence answer different questions, and one cannot be substituted for another. Results obtained with a known amount of one extract do not transfer to an unstated amount of another, and research on any single ingredient cannot speak for a blend of five.

There is no VapoLung research as such: no clinical trial of the complete VapoLung spray formula has been published, and none accompanied this announcement.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Plant extracts and enzymes are biologically active; some of them can interact with prescription medicines, and individual responses differ. The VapoLung label prints its own caution: the recommended dose is not to be exceeded, and pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement. Adults who take medicines or other supplements may want to go over the full list with a doctor or pharmacist before starting.

No VapoLung side effects are listed on the label. Vapo Lung is intended for use exactly as its bottle directs, and it is not a replacement for a health care provider's guidance.

VapoLung Label Information

The Vapo Lung panel discloses a serving of 4 sprays (0.60 mL), 100 servings per container, a 154 mg proprietary blend, the source name and part used for each component, the 10:1 ratio for mullein, the 2400 GDU/g activity standard for bromelain, the other ingredients and the directions, caution, storage and origin statements. The blend carries a dagger, the panel's sign that no Daily Value exists for it, and there are no vitamins, minerals or caffeine on the panel.

Because a proprietary blend names its parts but reports only their combined weight, the quantity of each component within the 154 mg cannot be worked out from the label, and two blends with the same total can differ widely in their makeup. The company has not released the individual amounts in any other form.

The other ingredients are purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate, and sodium benzoate, which form the liquid base, flavor it, and help keep it stable. The liquid is packed in an amber bottle fitted with a black pump sprayer under a clear overcap. The cream-colored label with a navy band shows the name and the 60 mL volume on the front and the facts panel, directions, and caution on the back.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Within its own terms, the VapoLung label is complete, from the serving and the blend weight to the base liquid, storage needs, and the country of manufacture. According to the company, it owns the label artwork and wording reproduced with this announcement, and the label shown is the version currently in use.

Guidance that applies to dietary supplements in general applies to this one as well. Adults are encouraged to keep every health care provider informed about the supplements they use; to keep in mind that a natural origin does not make a product suitable for everyone; to stay within the label serving, since exceeding the directions can increase the chance of unwanted effects; and to ask a provider before combining any supplement with a prescribed medicine. The label caution covering pregnancy, nursing and children reflects the same general advice.

VapoLung Spray Availability and Launch Information

VapoLung spray, the five-ingredient oral supplement described in this announcement, can be ordered now, the company reports. Orders are placed online through the VapoLung official website, vapolung.com, where the spray is offered in 60 mL bottles, and VapoLung customer service answers questions at.... How to reach the order page is set out in the VapoLung ordering information.

Frequently Asked Questions



What is VapoLung spray? - A liquid dietary supplement taken by mouth from a pump bottle. Its label lists five ingredients sharing a 154 mg blend; the company aims it at adults who keep a respiratory wellness routine.

What ingredients are included in VapoLung spray? - Mullein (Verbascum thapsus) leaf extract 10:1, ginger (Zingiber officinale) root extract, bromelain from pineapple (Ananas comosus) stem, standardized to 2400 GDU/g, organic lemon extract and organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract, carried in purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate. Only a total weight is printed for the blend.

What is VapoLung spray intended for? - The company describes it as a supplement for adults to take once a day, without naming any clinical endpoint.

Has the finished VapoLung formulation been clinically tested? - No. No published clinical trial has examined the finished formula, and none was released alongside this announcement. Results reported for the individual ingredients do not apply to the finished spray.

How is VapoLung spray taken? - The label says to shake the bottle and spray four pumps (0.60 mL) directly into the mouth or onto the tongue once a day. Morning use is recommended on the order page.

Is VapoLung spray currently available? - Yes. According to the company, it is available now, online, through vapolung.com, and the route to its order page is described in the VapoLung order information. Can VapoLung spray replace prescribed medication? - No. VapoLung spray is a dietary supplement and is not intended to treat anything; it does not stand in for a diagnosis or for a medicine prescribed by a doctor.

About VapoLung

VapoLung is a dietary supplement brand based in Lakeland, Florida. Its oral spray, sold as Vapo Lung spray in 60 mL bottles, combines mullein leaf, ginger root, bromelain, organic lemon, and organic Cordyceps militaris extracts in a 154 mg blend and is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. VapoLung confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. VapoLung does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.

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VapoLung Introduces VapoLung Spray, a Five-Ingredient Oral Dietary Supplement for Daily Respiratory Wellness