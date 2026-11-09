Hologen And Sysmex Establish Saibogen, A Joint Venture Using AI To Turn Routine Blood Test Data Into Clinical Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The joint venture will apply generative AI to the detailed hematology data in routine blood counts, aiming to give researchers and clinicians a richer view of each patient, with no new instruments, reagents or samples

LONDON and KOBE, Japan, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hologen (HQ: London, UK; CEO: Roland Tegeder), a frontier AI company, and Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; President: Iwane Matsui), a global leader in hematology, today announced Saibogen, a blood intelligence company formed as a joint venture between the two companies. Saibogen will apply Hologen's Large Medicine Models, generative AI models that learn the biology underpinning real-world healthcare data, to proprietary data generated by Sysmex hematology analyzers. The approach aims to unlock new insights from routine blood testing data, with no new instruments, reagents or samples, and to create new clinical value for healthcare professionals and researchers.

Hematology testing is one of the most widely performed laboratory investigations worldwide and often serves as a starting point for medical care. Sysmex hematology analyzers alone run approximately 3 billion1 of these tests each year, producing a precise, standardized set of values that clinicians around the world rely on. With Saibogen, Sysmex and Hologen are launching a mission to uncover the hidden biological signals in data that Sysmex hematology analyzers already generate.

Saibogen's ambition is to change what a hematology analyzer is for: from an instrument that reports a standard panel of parameters to a platform that delivers rich and dynamic biological insight without compromising accessibility. Saibogen will deliver these insights to its partners in healthcare and clinical research from tests they already perform, helping them bring more predictive, preventive and personalized care to patients worldwide.

Saibogen brings together the strengths of Sysmex and Hologen, creating a company with a unique opportunity to improve healthcare. Sysmex brings extensive expertise in hematology, proprietary data, product development capabilities and a global business platform. Hologen contributes more than a decade of fundamental research by its scientific co-founders into applying AI to the most challenging data in medicine. Building on early collaborative research by Hologen and Sysmex, and on the companies' access to routine blood data at scale, Saibogen will deliver its blood intelligence products as software exclusively through Sysmex's hematology analyzers. Saibogen's first offerings will be for research use only.

“What if a routine blood test were also one of the most informative in medicine?” said Leila Luheshi, CEO of Saibogen.“Every routine blood count measures tens of thousands of cells with remarkable precision, and much of that information goes unused. We are building the AI to read it in full, so researchers, laboratories and clinicians can learn far more from a test that is already part of everyday care.”

“Every day, laboratories around the world rely on Sysmex hematology analyzers to support clinical decision-making,” said Iwane Matsui, president of Sysmex Corporation.“Over decades, Sysmex has built not only deep expertise in hematology, but also a global business platform through which high-quality, standardized hematology data is generated every day. Through Saibogen, we aim to combine this foundation with Hologen's AI technologies to unlock new value from routine blood testing data and support researchers, healthcare professionals, and ultimately patients.”

“Blood is one of the richest sources of biological information we have,” said Roland Tegeder, CEO of Hologen.“Our Large Medicine Models are built to learn that biology from real-world data. Working with Sysmex, Saibogen can apply them at global scale and turn the most routine measurement in medicine into blood intelligence that researchers and clinicians can act on.”

1 Based on Sysmex research. The number of CBC tests, calculated based on reagent consumption, is monitored as one of the key performance indicators (KPIs) for Sysmex's sustainability targets. See Sysmex Sustainability: Materiality.

About Saibogen

Saibogen is a blood intelligence company working toward a world where a routine blood test is one of the most informative in medicine. A joint venture of Hologen and Sysmex Corporation, Saibogen builds on Hologen's Large Medicine Models to learn from the data that Sysmex hematology analyzers capture in every test and will deliver its products as software through Sysmex's hematology analyzers, with no new instruments, reagents or samples. Saibogen is based in Singapore. Learn more at Saibogen.com.

About Hologen

Hologen is a frontier AI company developing Large Medicine Models. These multimodal models are trained on large-scale, real-world clinical data from healthcare partners and learn the underlying biology of each patient. This allows Hologen to make more accurate diagnoses, understand how disease progresses, predict response to treatment and model patient outcomes. The company applies these models across diagnostics, drug development and health systems, and is advancing its own portfolio of therapeutic programmes. Hologen works with leading healthcare, pharmaceutical and technology companies to bring better diagnosis and effective medicines to patients sooner.

For more information, visit .

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics. Since its foundation in 1968, Sysmex has focused on diagnostics as the core of its business, and today, it supports the health of people in over 190 countries and regions worldwide. Sysmex continues to innovate in diagnostics, and to collaboratively create unique values in the areas of personalized medicine and novel treatments, under its long-term vision of“Together for a better healthcare journey.”* Through its unique technology, solutions, and co-creation with various partners, Sysmex delivers new value and addresses the universal desire of people to live longer and healthier lives. For more information about Sysmex, please visit .

*“Healthcare journey” is a trademark of Sysmex Corporation, registered in Japan.

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The information contained in this press release is current as of the date of the announcement but may be subject to change without prior notice.