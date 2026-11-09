Quick Commerce Market In India To Hit $7.39 Bn By 2032 Led By Grocery And Staples With A 60.92% Market Share In 2026, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 3.65 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 4.12 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 7.39 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 12.41% during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Product Category, By Delivery Time Promise, By City Tier and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the India Quick Commerce Market
- Blinkit (Blink Commerce Private Limited)
- Swiggy Limited
- Zepto Marketplace Private Limited
- bigbasket.com (Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd)
- Amazon Fresh (Amazon.com, Inc.)
- Flipkart Minutes (Flipkart Internet Private Limited)
- JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.)
- Milkbasket
- Nature's Basket
- Jiffy (Spencers)
- Freshtohome
- Licious (Delightful Gourmet Pvt Ltd.)
- Tata 1mg
- Apollo 24|7
- PharmEasy
Get in-depth industry insights on the India Q-Commerce market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com. CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
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