Quick Commerce Market In India To Hit $7.39 Bn By 2032 Led By Grocery And Staples With A 60.92% Market Share In 2026, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, India Q-Commerce market size

India Quick Commerce Market Growth Drivers

Expansion of Dark Stores and Micro-Fulfillment Centers

The growing network of dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers is strengthening the reach of quick commerce platforms across urban and emerging locations. By positioning inventory closer to customers, these facilities can reduce delivery distances, improve order processing, and support faster fulfillment. They also help platforms maintain wider product availability and respond more effectively to local shopping patterns. As networks expand, operators need to balance geographic coverage with sufficient order volumes to manage operating costs and support profitable growth.

Growing Demand for Instant Delivery

Rising consumer preference for instant delivery is creating new growth opportunities for quick commerce platforms. Faster fulfillment encourages customers to use these services for more frequent grocery and household purchases. At the same time, wider product assortments can increase basket sizes and strengthen customer engagement. This combination of higher usage and broader purchasing opportunities is helping operators expand revenue while reducing reliance on delivery frequency alone.

Increasing Smartphone and Internet Penetration

Wider smartphone ownership and internet access are expanding the potential customer base for quick commerce platforms across India. Greater digital connectivity makes it easier for consumers to discover apps, place orders, and access fast delivery services within covered locations. This growing digital audience also gives operators more opportunities to attract new users and encourage repeat purchases. As connectivity becomes more widespread, converting digital access into regular quick-commerce usage will remain important for sustained market growth.

Key Segments Covered in the India Q-Commerce Market Report

By Product Category

Grocery & Staples

Fresh Produce & Dairy

Snacks & Beverages

Personal Care & OTC Pharma

Home & Cleaning Supplies

Electronics & Accessories



Pet Care Flowers & Gifts

By Delivery Time Promise

≤ 10 Minutes

11–30 Minutes

31–60 Minutes

By City Tier

Tier I Metros

Tier II Cities

Tier III & Below

By Geography

North India

South India

West India

East India

Central India

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Our research approach connects reported market data with clear segmentation and commercial trends. At Mordor Intelligence, we aim to provide decision-makers with a structured and transparent view of India's Q-Commerce market, supporting practical planning and informed business decisions.”

India Quick Commerce Market Analysis by Region

East India Emerges as a High-Growth Geography



East India is expected to record the fastest growth in India's quick commerce market, supported by increasing consumer adoption and expanding delivery services. Early traction in cities such as Patna highlights the potential for quick commerce to gain demand rapidly in emerging markets. Sustaining this momentum will depend on converting initial customer interest into repeat usage while ensuring that service expansion is aligned with local demand.

West India Leads the Market



West India held the largest share of India's quick commerce market in 2026, supported by strong consumer adoption and frequent platform usage. High repeat ordering in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad highlights the region's potential for sustained demand across groceries, electronics, and other everyday categories. Consistent service quality and a broader product range can further strengthen customer engagement and support long-term market growth.



North India Shows Strong Expansion Potential

North India is seeing rising quick commerce adoption, with cities such as Ludhiana showing strong growth in order activity. Differences in purchasing patterns across regions also highlight the importance of local consumer preferences. Understanding these demand trends can help operators tailor product assortments, improve service relevance, and identify suitable opportunities for further expansion.

Overview – India Q-Commerce Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 3.65 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 4.12 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 7.39 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 12.41% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Product Category, By Delivery Time Promise, By City Tier and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the India Quick Commerce Market



Blinkit (Blink Commerce Private Limited)

Swiggy Limited

Zepto Marketplace Private Limited

bigbasket.com (Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd)

Amazon Fresh (Amazon.com, Inc.)

Flipkart Minutes (Flipkart Internet Private Limited)

JioMart (Reliance Retail Ltd.)

Milkbasket

Nature's Basket

Jiffy (Spencers)

Freshtohome

Licious (Delightful Gourmet Pvt Ltd.)

Tata 1mg

Apollo 24|7

PharmEasy

Get in-depth industry insights on the India Q-Commerce market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire



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