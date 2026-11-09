Iatrox Launches 100 Clinical CPD Topics And Free Reflection Resources

The iatroX clinical CPD topic library connects case previews with focused five-question learning activities.

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The update connects clinical questions, Tutor-supported learning and personal CPD records, with free templates and a five-question introduction.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iatroX, the clinical reference and learning platform founded by GP Dr Kola Tytler, has introduced a library of 100 clinical continuing professional development (CPD) topics, alongside free reflection templates and practical guides to finding and recording professional learning.The update connects a specific learning need with clinical questions, Tutor-supported explanation, personal reflection and a downloadable learning record. It is designed for clinicians who want a clearer route from identifying a knowledge gap to recording what they learned and what they plan to do next.The clinical CPD topic library includes subjects such as asthma, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Each topic page brings together a clinical case preview, learning objectives, source links and a route into a five-question activity. The current curated topic activities use UK clinical content.Within iatroX CPD, users select their professional context and clinical-content library, answer focused questions and review the reasoning with Tutor. Completing an activity creates a private draft learning record. Reflection prompts and suggested framework mappings support the process, while the user writes or edits the reflection and confirms the final record.Completed records can be kept in the learning log and downloaded as PDFs. Users with linked FourteenFish accounts can also export through the existing integration. Completed evidence remains available to view and export after a subscription ends.One introductory CPD session is included with a verified account. It contains five questions, Tutor support for those questions, reflection inspiration and a record the user reviews and can download. Further new sessions and AI-assisted learning features are included in the existing iatroX all-access subscription, which also includes the paid question banks and Tutor.The accompanying free CPD reflection template is available without a login. It includes a fillable blank PDF, an editable Word document and a clearly labelled worked example. Its fields help users connect their learning need, activity, sources, actual time spent, reflection, planned action and later review of impact.An accompanying set of ten new or substantially updated guides addresses practical questions about free CPD, short learning activities, certificate costs, reading NICE guidance, reflection examples, appraisal requirements and maintaining a learning log as a locum doctor.The guides distinguish free learning from paid certificate access and membership benefits. They also explain differences between UK CPD recording and designated continuing medical education (CME) credits in other countries. The US resource guide identifies free CME options from their providers and separates those activities from iatroX's own clinical-learning and reflection workflow.The topic library, reflection resources and CPD guides are available through the iatroX website. Readers can browse the public materials before choosing a clinical topic or trying the introductory session.About iatroXiatroX brings together clinical reference tools, medical examination question banks, Socratic Tutor support and professional learning records. Founded and developed by GP Dr Kola Tytler, the platform supports clinical learning and examination preparation across several clinical-content libraries. For press enquiries, contact....

Dr Kola Tytler

iatroX

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iatroX Launches 100 Clinical CPD Topics and Free Reflection Resources News Provided By iatrox ai LTD November 09, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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