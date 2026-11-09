One Place Locators Opens New Pflugerville Office On November 2 To Serve Renters In Austin's Growing Northeast Corridor

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The apartment-locating firm adds an in-person office as major employers and new developments drive relocation across Pflugerville, Hutto and Taylor.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Place Locators, a TREC-licensed apartment locating firm headquartered in Austin, opened a new office in Pflugerville on November 2. As Pflugerville continues to grow, One Place Locators is growing alongside it, bringing a personalized, relationship-driven approach to apartment locating at a time when much of the industry has moved online. The new office gives renters a place to sit down with an experienced locator, talk through their needs, and leave with a focused plan for their apartment search.The opening marks the firm's first dedicated office in Pflugerville and expands its physical presence in the northeast part of the Austin metro. The team will continue to serve renters from its Austin headquarters on West St. Johns Avenue, while the Pflugerville office will give renters in the northern and eastern suburbs a closer, more convenient place to meet in person.The team chose Pflugerville because of the area's rapid residential and commercial growth and the increasing demand for housing that has come with it. Once known mainly as a quiet suburb north of Austin, Pflugerville now sits in an active growth corridor of Central Texas, with easy access to State Highway 130, State Highway 45 and Interstate 35.That location puts Pflugerville within reach of many of the region's largest employers. Samsung, Tesla, Dell Technologies, Amazon, Apple, IBM, General Motors and Applied Materials all have major operations in the Austin area, and many of them are located along the corridors that connect Pflugerville to North Austin, Round Rock, Taylor and East Austin. For renters relocating for a new job, living near work can shorten daily commutes and make a big move feel more manageable.Several large projects in the surrounding area continue to shape where people want to live. In Taylor, Samsung is building a new semiconductor plant. In Northeast Austin, EastVillage is being developed as a walkable mixed-use community near Parmer Lane and State Highway 130, bringing together homes, offices, restaurants, retail and parks.These investments continue to drive employment growth, relocation and housing demand throughout the region. New employees and their families often arrive on short timelines, and many are unfamiliar with the differences between Pflugerville, Round Rock, Hutto, Manor and the neighborhoods of North Austin. The new office is designed to help those renters get oriented quickly and make confident decisions.Pflugerville itself offers many of the features that renters look for when they relocate. The city has a growing selection of newer apartment communities, local parks and trails, shopping and dining, and convenient routes into Austin and Round Rock. For many renters, that mix offers a balance between suburban space and access to the larger job market of the Austin metro.While much of the apartment locating industry has shifted toward online-only interactions, One Place Locators still believes in the value of personal relationships and face-to-face meetings. Online tools can make it easy to scroll through listings, but they rarely explain which communities fit a renter's commute, budget, schedule and lifestyle. A conversation with a locator often uncovers priorities that a search filter would miss.The new office provides a welcoming space where clients can meet directly with experienced apartment locators, discuss their needs, and receive individualized guidance. During an in-person consultation, a renter can share their move-in date, preferred areas, must-have features and any concerns about the search. The locator can then walk through options side by side, explain the tradeoffs between communities, and help plan a tour schedule that makes the most of the renter's time.Many renters find that an in-person meeting answers questions that are hard to resolve over email or text. How long will the drive to work take during rush hour? Which communities are closest to shopping, parks and everyday errands? What should a renter look for in a lease before signing? A locator can talk through each of these questions and help the renter build a shorter, more realistic list of apartments to tour.A first visit to the office is meant to be simple and relaxed. Renters can expect a conversation about their timeline, budget range, preferred locations and the features that matter most to them. From there, the locator can explain how the search process works, outline the next steps and begin assembling a list of communities that fit. Renters who are not ready to tour yet can still use the visit to learn about different areas and plan their search at a comfortable pace.The in-person format can be especially helpful for renters who are making a decision as a household. Roommates, couples and families can meet with a locator together, share their individual priorities, and work through tradeoffs in one conversation rather than across a long chain of messages. A locator can help each person see how different communities meet their shared goals.One Place Locators wants to be a resource for people moving to the area. Relocating to a new city often means learning unfamiliar neighborhoods, highways and apartment options all at once. The team helps clients navigate those choices by explaining how different parts of the region compare and which communities match the renter's goals.For renters who are still living in another city or state, the team can begin the search remotely and then meet in person once the renter arrives. Renters who are already in Central Texas can stop by the Pflugerville office to start their search, review their shortlist, or follow up after a day of touring. Having a physical office in the area makes it easier for renters to stay in touch with their locator throughout the process.One Place Locators in Pflugerville, TX, will serve as a local base for renters searching across the northern and eastern parts of the metro. The new location allows the team to better serve Pflugerville, Round Rock, Hutto, Manor, Georgetown, North Austin, Cedar Park and surrounding communities. Each of these areas offers a different mix of apartment communities, commute options and local amenities, and the team can help renters compare them based on what matters most.Renters who work in Taylor or along the State Highway 130 corridor may want to look at communities in Hutto, Pflugerville or Manor. Renters with jobs in North Austin or Round Rock may want to compare options in Pflugerville, Georgetown, Cedar Park and the neighborhoods around Parmer Lane. A locator can help weigh these choices and suggest areas that the renter may not have considered.Opening a physical office reflects the team's confidence in Pflugerville's continued growth and its commitment to being part of the local business community. The firm looks forward to building relationships with residents, property managers and local businesses in Pflugerville and the surrounding cities.Being present in the community also helps the team stay informed about the local rental market. Locators who spend time in Pflugerville and nearby cities can see new communities as they open, learn how neighborhoods are changing, and share that knowledge with renters who are deciding where to live.One Place Locators embraces technology to make apartment searching more efficient without sacrificing the personal attention that sets the firm apart. Renters can still connect with a locator by phone, email or video, and the team uses digital tools to compare communities, share options and organize tours. The new office adds an in-person option for renters who prefer to meet face to face, so clients can choose the approach that works best for them.This combination of technology and human connection allows the team to move quickly when a renter is on a tight timeline while still taking the time to understand each client's needs. A renter might begin with a phone call, review a shortlist online, and then visit the office to finalize their plans before tour day.The new office also gives the One Place Locators team a dedicated space to collaborate, learn from one another, take part in ongoing training and grow professionally. Locators can share what they are seeing in different parts of the metro, discuss new apartment communities, and work together to find the right fit for each client.That focus on teamwork strengthens the firm's culture and its commitment to exceptional client service. When locators share knowledge about neighborhoods, communities and the leasing process, renters benefit from the experience of the whole team rather than a single point of view.Renters planning a move in the coming months can use a few simple steps to get the most from a consultation. Before meeting with a locator, it helps to note the target move-in date, the preferred monthly budget, the number of bedrooms needed and the addresses of any regular destinations, such as a workplace or school. Renters with pets should also be ready to share details about their pets, since pet policies vary from community to community.It also helps to think about which features matter most and which ones are flexible. Some renters care most about a short commute, while others prioritize in-unit laundry, a garage, a quiet setting or access to parks and trails. Sharing those priorities early allows a locator to narrow the search and focus tours on communities that are a strong fit.Timing can also play a role in a successful search. Renters who start several weeks before their move-in date usually have more time to compare communities, tour at a comfortable pace and wait for a unit that fits, rather than settling for whatever is available. A locator can help set a realistic search window based on the renter's timeline and the areas they are considering.Since its founding in July 2024, One Place Locators has focused on helping renters across Central Texas find apartments that fit their lives. The Pflugerville office builds on that work by giving renters in a rapidly changing part of the region a local place to meet the team. The firm plans to use the new space to host consultations, support clients throughout their move, and stay closely connected to the communities it serves.One Place Locators lists Texas Real Estate Commission credentials TREC #9014999 and #9014998 on its website, and its apartment locating service is free to renters. The team provides guidance from the first conversation through lease signing, including tour planning, side-by-side comparisons of communities and help understanding lease terms.The Pflugerville office is now open at 1900 E Howard Lane, Suite A6, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Renters who are planning a move to Pflugerville, Round Rock, Hutto, Manor, Georgetown, North Austin, Cedar Park or the surrounding area can visit or call (512) 503-4355 to schedule a free consultation with a locator.About One Place LocatorsOne Place Locators is a TREC-licensed apartment locating firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, founded in July 2024 by Anna Barber, Jess Rodriguez, and Michelle Morgan. It lists TREC credentials #9014999 and #9014998 and provides free apartment search assistance and guided tours across 14 Central Texas cities. With a 5.0-star rating from 600+ reviews, One Place Locators serves renters seeking studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, luxury, affordable, pet-friendly, and short-term apartments throughout the greater Austin metro area. Learn more at .Media ContactOne Place LocatorsAddress: 811 W St Johns Ave #2103, Austin, TX 78752Phone: (512) 503-4355Website:

Anna Barber

One Place Locators

+1 (512) 503-4355

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One Place Locators Opens New Pflugerville Office on November 2 to Serve Renters in Austin's Growing Northeast Corridor News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC November 09, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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