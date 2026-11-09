Bee Roofing And Exteriors Wins People's Choice - Auburn Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Auburn roofing and exteriors company recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute after earning a 4.9-star rating across 262 consumer reviews.

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bee Roofing and Exteriors, LLC, a roofing and exterior contractor in Auburn, Washington, has received the People's Choice - Auburn award in the Roofers category from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 262 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the company's commitment to accountability, quality workmanship and doing every job right.

Established in 2020, Bee Roofing and Exteriors is a family-owned and operated business led by founder Frankie Muñoz, whose roofing experience began at age 13 and became his full-time work at 17. The company serves homeowners across Auburn, Tacoma, Seattle and King County, and its team stands behind what it calls the Yellow Truck Promise: accountability, quality and doing the job right every time.

The company's services include roof replacement and repair with composite and metal roofing, fiber-cement siding, exterior painting, gutters and storm damage repair. Homeowners dealing with storm damage can request a free inspection and damage report, and the team supports them through the insurance claim process. Estimates are designed to be easy to read and straightforward, and financing options are available for larger projects. The company is fully licensed and insured. Bee Roofing and Exteriors also partners with GAF as Master Elite contractors, holding the highest level of certification in GAF's contractor program.

“Our customers are our community, and every review we receive comes from a neighbor who trusted us with their home,” said Frankie Muñoz, CEO and Founder of Bee Roofing and Exteriors.“Being chosen by the people of Auburn means a lot to our family and our whole crew. We treat every roof as if it were our own, and this recognition belongs to the team that shows up and does the job right every day.”

The team is deeply involved in the Auburn community. Each week, Bee Roofing aims to complete a community outreach project through volunteer work, donations or a simple act of kindness. At Bee Roofing, the crew has built not only a company but a family that shares similar values and goals, focused on giving homeowners and neighbors the peace of mind they are looking for when they need roof or exterior work.

Homeowners can get started with a call, followed by an on-site inspection and a clear, no-surprises estimate.

About Bee Roofing and Exteriors, LLC

Bee Roofing and Exteriors, LLC is a family-owned roofing and exterior contractor based in Auburn, Washington, serving the greater Tacoma and Seattle areas since 2020. The company provides roofing, siding, exterior painting, gutters, storm damage repair and insurance claim support. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Frankie Muñoz

Bee Roofing and Exteriors, LLC

+1 253-449-6948

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Bee Roofing and Exteriors Wins People's Choice - Auburn Award News Provided By Awardy November 09, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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