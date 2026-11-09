Counterfeit Medicines Pose Growing Threat To U.S. Consumers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Americans for Safe and Effective Medicines Warns of Risks From Fake Drugs and Unapproved Treatments and Shares Tips to Help Spot Potentially Dangerous Products

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One in five Americans has been deceived into buying counterfeit medication, putting their health at risk.“Counterfeit and knockoff medications can contain dangerous contaminants, incorrect dosages, the wrong ingredient or no ingredient at all, potentially leading to serious adverse events, or even death,” says Fred Mills, Jr., compounding pharmacist and Chief Policy Officer of Americans for Safe and Effective Medicines (ASEM).The threat is growing as consumers encounter prescription drugs through unverified online sellers, telehealth platforms, wellness clinics and medical spas. From counterfeit versions of familiar medications to mass-compounded GLP-1s and unapproved weight-loss drugs, consumers may have little way of knowing what they're actually getting-or where it came from.ASEM is raising awareness about the risks of counterfeit and illicit medications, including retatrutide, an investigational weight-loss drug still in clinical trials that has not been approved by the FDA and cannot legally be sold.Counterfeit medications may look nearly identical to legitimate products, making them difficult to identify by appearance alone. Products marketed as“research-grade” or promising dramatic results can also give consumers a false sense of safety.“Always fill your prescriptions through licensed pharmacies. Avoid 'research-grade' products, and be skeptical of those promising dramatic results, and sellers who don't require valid prescriptions,” says Mills.Consumers with questions about a medication can consult a pharmacist or healthcare provider.To learn more about counterfeit medicines and how to protect yourself, visit safeandeffectivemeds.

Daniel Lemle

Americans for Safe and Effective Medicines

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Counterfeit Medicines Pose Growing Threat to U.S. Consumers News Provided By Americans for Safe and Effective Medicines November 09, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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