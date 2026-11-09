Easydmarc Releases 2026 DNS Health & Resilience Report, Revealing Significant Gaps In DNS Reliability And Security

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EasyDMARC, an Email Trust Platform, today announced the release of its Beyond DMARC: DNS Health & Resilience Report 2026.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dover, Delaware, US - November 9, 2026: EasyDMARC, an Email Trust Platform, today announced the release of its Beyond DMARC: DNS Health & Resilience Report 2026, revealing significant differences in DNS health, reliability, and security between Managed Service Provider (MSP)-managed domains and independently managed domains.

Based on an analysis of 30,000 domains, including 15,000 MSP-managed domains and 15,000 randomly selected domains from the broader internet, the report highlights how DNS management practices directly influence domain security, email authentication, and business continuity.

While DNS is universally implemented, the findings show that its quality and resilience remain inconsistent, with many organizations exposed to preventable configuration errors and infrastructure risks.

Key Findings

The report identifies several important differences between MSP-managed and independently managed DNS environments:

DNS health varies significantly: More than 40% of randomly selected domains have at least one critical DNS issue, compared to less than 15% of MSP-managed domains.

Configuration accuracy is higher among MSPs: Over 95% of MSP-managed domains maintain clean, valid core DNS configurations, compared to approximately 70–75% of independently managed domains.

DNS misconfigurations remain widespread: Around 30% of general domains contain syntax or structural issues, such as duplicate TXT records or invalid entries. Among MSP-managed domains, the figure is below 10%.

DNS redundancy remains inconsistent: Effective MX redundancy is implemented by approximately 81.1% of general domains and 86.62% of MSP-managed domains. However, a smaller subset achieves independent, geographically distributed failover.

DNSSEC adoption presents a security gap: Adoption stands at 6.99% among MSP-managed domains, compared to 14.69% among general domains, highlighting a potential trade-off between operational stability and advanced DNS security.

DNS performance is more consistent among MSPs: More than 98% of MSP-managed domains meet DNS resolution and latency benchmarks, with greater consistency in nameserver availability.

Overall DNS resilience remains limited: Fewer than 65% of general domains meet baseline health and redundancy standards, compared to over 85–90% of MSP-managed domains.

DNS Health: The Missing Layer of Email Security

The report highlights that email authentication protocols such as SPF, DKIM, and DMARC depend on accurate and reliable DNS configurations. Even when these protocols are implemented correctly, DNS misconfigurations can lead to authentication failures, email delivery issues, and reduced protection against domain spoofing.

Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC, strongly believes,“Organizations have made significant progress in email authentication, but trust in email cannot be built on DMARC alone. DNS needs to be treated as an actively managed security and resilience layer, not a one-time configuration. Our findings show that consistent management, monitoring, and standardization can make a measurable difference in reducing risk and improving reliability.”

Moving Beyond DNS Configuration to Continuous Management

The findings underscore the importance of treating DNS as a critical component of security and business continuity. EasyDMARC recommends that organizations prioritize regular DNS audits, eliminate configuration errors, implement true redundancy, and establish continuous monitoring.

Through its DNS Manager module, EasyDMARC helps organizations centralize DNS management, identify misconfigurations, maintain DNS hygiene, and strengthen email authentication integrity.

The full Beyond DMARC: DNS Health & Resilience Report 2026 is available for download on EasyDMARC's blog.

EasyDMARC will be exhibiting at stand #0303-44 at Web Summit 2026, taking place November 9–12 at MEO Arena and FIL in Lisbon. EasyDMARC's CEO, Gerasim Hovhannisyan, will speak on the panel“The Perimeter Is Dead. So What Happens to Trust?” at Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon on November 12, 3:35–4:00 PM WET, on Stage 8. He will be joined by Sonia Azzouzi Boudie, Chief of Tech & Strategy Officer at iBanFirst, and Niall Mackey, Managing Director at Topsec Cloud Solutions. The panel will examine how organizations establish and maintain trust as traditional security perimeters disappear. The report's findings point to an overlooked part of the answer: email authentication can only be as trustworthy as the DNS records it depends on.

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is an enterprise-grade platform that helps organizations secure their email and improve deliverability worldwide. The company offers AI-powered DMARC analytics, automated SPF, DKIM, and DMARC management, and ongoing sender reputation monitoring to protect important domains and ensure emails reach their intended recipients. Designed for large enterprises and MSPs, EasyDMARC brings multi-domain management and access control together in one platform, with flexible, usage-based pricing. Today, EasyDMARC protects more than 230,000 domains across 130 countries.

Gerasim Hovhannisyan

EasyDMARC, Inc.

+1 888-563-5277

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EasyDMARC Releases 2026 DNS Health & Resilience Report, Revealing Significant Gaps in DNS Reliability and Security News Provided By EasyDMARC, Inc. November 09, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry



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