BJP Slams Kharge Over 'Khusiyon Ki Eid' Remark, Accuses Congress Of Anti-Hindu Mindset

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, over his "Khusiyon ki Eid" remark, accusing the Congress of having an "anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan mindset" and describing Kharge as a "remote-controlled president".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the party's National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Congress was indulging in appeasement politics and disrespecting the religious sentiments of Hindus whenever the country witnessed an atmosphere of celebration.

"An atmosphere of happiness and celebration is clearly visible across the country. But whenever there is an atmosphere of joy and celebration in India, why is it that an Opposition party like the Congress engages only in appeasement politics? It also disrespects and insults the sentiments of Hindu followers and Sanatanis, who uphold Hindutva with great reverence. This has now become the character of the Congress Party. This is the DNA of the Congress Party," Bhatia alleged.

Targeting Kharge, the BJP spokesperson described him as a "remote-controlled president" and alleged that he was being controlled by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, with Rahul Gandhi also playing a role in the party's leadership.

"Whatever statements Mallikarjun Kharge makes should be seen as reflecting the anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan thinking of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Kharge himself. Through his words and statements, he is furthering that very ideology," he alleged.

Bhatia said the BJP had not expected Kharge to extend Diwali greetings to Hindus, but questioned his choice of words while referring to the festival.

"Lord Ram is revered by us all. Yet, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, or rather, the 'Muslim Party', stumbles when trying to say 'Diwali,' choosing instead to describe it as 'Khusiyo ka ek Eid hai'," Bhatia said.

Questioning Kharge's reference to Diwali as "Khusiyon ki Eid", Bhatia alleged that he appeared uncomfortable while mentioning the Hindu festival.

"Why does it cause Kharge ji such pain to say 'Diwali'? Why does his tongue falter at the very word? Observing his statement and his demeanour, it almost seemed as if he were on the verge of tears, as if he were being forced to speak about the sacred occasion of Diwali, leading him to come up with this peculiar invention. He called it 'Khusiyo ki Eid'," he claimed.

"Why is it that when it comes to Diwali, a festival with its own sanctity, traditions, and distinct identity, you choose to offer greetings to Hindus by calling it 'Eid'?" he asked.

Bhatia also alleged that the remark had hurt the sentiments of a large number of Hindus and accused the Congress of attempting to change the identity of Hindu festivals for political appeasement.

"Is this the true character -- the very DNA -- of the Congress party, to alter the identity of Hindu festivals? Is this what the Congress considers 'political etiquette'? Just look at any social media platform to see how deeply hurt crores of Hindus are by this statement from Kharge ji -- a statement that reeks of communal appeasement," he said.

Issuing a challenge to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Kharge, Bhatia said the Congress leaders should apply the same logic to Eid and refer to it as "Khusiyon ki Diwali" if they genuinely believed in treating all religions equally.

"It would demonstrate that there is, in fact, a sense of equality in your (Kharge's) thinking and your ideology. If, according to Kharge ji, Diwali is the 'Khusiyon ki Eid', then by that same logic, Eid should be the 'Khusiyon ki Diwali'. But that is not how it works. This is part of a deliberate conspiracy; a specific mindset within the Congress. They target anything that serves as a symbol of the Hindu faith -- anything that fills us with pride regarding the vastness and richness of our culture," he alleged.

The BJP spokesperson also recalled the controversy surrounding an affidavit filed by the Congress in the past, in which, he claimed, the party had described Lord Ram as "merely a fictional character".

Referring to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bhatia said the temple had become a "source of pride for Hindus as well as Indians". He also criticised the Gandhi family, and questioned why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had never visited Ayodhya.