China Rejects 'Spy Plot' Claims Around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Calls It 'Nothing But Smears' What Beijing Said

MENAFN - Live Mint) China on Monday rejected allegations of a“spy plot” involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, terming the claims baseless and accusing those making them of attempting to malign Beijing.

The denial came after a report by The New York Times said Huang had informed Nvidia's board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies had identified as gathering information on behalf of Beijing.

Reacting to the allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed the claims during a briefing on Monday.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What did China say about the spy allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang?⌵

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the allegations unsubstantiated and said they were“nothing but smears against China.”

2What prompted China to reject the allegations involving Jensen Huang?⌵

The denial followed a New York Times report that Huang had told Nvidia's board about an intimate relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies had identified as gathering information for Beijing.

3What did US intelligence reportedly suspect about the business executive?⌵

Reports said US intelligence agencies believed the executive was gathering information on behalf of Beijing. China rejected the related spy allegations as baseless.

4Is Nvidia investigating the allegations involving Jensen Huang?⌵

Yes. Nvidia's board launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

5How did Nvidia shares react to the allegations?⌵

Nvidia shares declined around 5% in pre-market trading on Monday, according to the report.

“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China,” Guo Jiakun said.

Separately, Nvidia shares declined around 5% in pre-market trading on Monday.

(This is a developing story. More to come)