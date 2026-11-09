Gardening Tips: Marigolds To Roses, 7 Eye-Pleasing Flowers To Plant In November For Lush Look

November marks the start of India's winter planting season. Discover 7 eye-pleasing flowers, including marigolds and roses, to plant for a lush look.

In North, West, and Central India, dropping night temperatures mark the start of the prime planting window. Crisp air speeds up growth. Local nurseries sell winter saplings at budget-friendly rates all month long.

Marigolds lead the pack. Known locally as genda, these bright orange and yellow blooms demand full sunlight and light watering. They also double as natural pest control - releasing chemical compounds like alpha-terthienyl into the soil to keep pests away.

Chrysanthemums, known locally as guldaudi, burst into rich shades of red, white, pink, and yellow. Want fast mid-winter blooms? Experts advise buying budded saplings directly from nurseries instead of raising them from stem cuttings.

Compact spaces call for petunias and pansies. Petunias produce vibrant trumpet shapes ideal for hanging baskets and balcony railings. Low temperatures suit pansies best, displaying distinct face-like color patterns on compact stems.

Winter brings peak season for roses across Indian gardens. Pruning now pays off. Gardeners who plant or prune rose bushes during November earn large, lush blooms that last right through the cold months.

Calendula and dahlia complete the winter lineup. Calendula yields cheerful golden-yellow flowers that bloom repeatedly when gardeners cut off dead heads. Dahlias bring dramatic height and pom-pom blooms to larger pots and garden borders.