Alm. Brand A/S - Alm. Brand A/S Announces Invitation To Holders Of Its Outstanding DKK 400 Million Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes To Tender Notes For Repurchase

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Alm. Brand A/S ("Alm. Brand" or the "Company") is inviting holders of its outstanding DKK 400 million Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes, with ISIN DK0030497953 (the "Existing Notes") to tender for repurchase for cash their Existing Notes at the purchase price set out below, plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer"). Any repurchase by Alm. Brand of Existing Notes will be subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 9 November 2026 (the“Tender Information Document”), which, inter alia, includes a transaction cap in respect of the Existing Notes to be repurchased as part of the Tender Offer and a condition of successful completion of the issuance by Alm. Brand and settlement of new DKK-denominated Perpetual restricted tier 1 capital notes with a target maturity of PNC5.25-year (the“New Notes”).

Description of the Existing Notes / ISIN / Outstanding Amount / Minimum Settlement Unit / Minimum Denomination / Purchase Price / Transaction Cap

Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes / DK0030497953 / DKK 400,000,000 / DKK 1,000,000 / DKK 0.01 / 100.75% / The total nominal amount of the New Notes as set out in detail in the Tender Information Document

The Tender Offer expires at 16:00 CET on 11 November 2026, unless extended, re-opened, amended, withdrawn or terminated at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 18 November 2026 and to the extent possible in connection with the settlement of the New Notes.

The Company will, in connection with the allocation of the New Notes, consider, among other factors whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Notes has, prior to such allocation (which may take place prior to expiration of the Tender Offer), validly tendered Existing Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer and, if so, the aggregate nominal amount of Existing Notes tendered by such investor as further stipulated in the Tender Information Document.

The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the Tender Information Document, which is available at Alm. Brand - Debt.

Alm. Brand has mandated Danske Bank A/S as dealer manager for the Tender Offer (the“Dealer Manager”).

Dealer Manager

Danske Bank A/S

E-mail:...

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachment

AS 62 2026 - RT1 Tender Annonucement