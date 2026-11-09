Alm. Brand A/S Mandates Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes Transaction

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Alm. Brand A/S, rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank as Sole Manager to arrange a Global Investor Call (GIC) and a series of virtual investor meetings on Monday 9 November 2026. Subsequently, issuance of DKK-denominated FRN Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes, with a targeted maturity of PNC5.25-year (the“Notes”), may follow subject to market conditions. The Notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's.

In connection with the contemplated issuance of the Notes, Alm. Brand A/S is inviting holders of its outstanding DKK 400 million Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes, with ISIN DK0030497953 (the "Existing Notes") to tender for repurchase their Existing Notes for cash, as per Company Announcement No. 62/2026. Any repurchase by Alm. Brand A/S of Existing Notes is subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 9 November 2026, which is available at Alm. Brand - Debt, and includes, inter alia, a transaction cap in respect of the Existing Notes to be repurchased as part of the Tender Offer and a condition of successful completion of the issuance and settlement of the Notes.

MIFID II product governance / Professional clients and eligible counterparties only target market / No PRIIPs KID / No UK FCA DISC: The target investors of the Notes are only eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No packaged retail and insurance-based investment products ("PRIIPs") key information document ("KID") or UK FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook (DISC) disclosure document has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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