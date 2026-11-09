Borregaard ASA: No US Anti-Dumping Duties On Speciality Cellulose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 6 November 2026, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) determined that imports of high purity dissolving pulp (speciality cellulose) from Norway and Brazil did not cause or threaten material injury to the US industry.

As a result, the U.S. Department of Commerce will not impose anti-dumping duties on these imports. A preliminary anti-dumping duty rate of 6.51% was announced in October 2026. See Other matters and subsequent events in Borregaard's third quarter report.

The decision removes uncertainty regarding potential anti-dumping duties on Borregaard's speciality cellulose exports to the US. The short-term financial impact for Borregaard is expected to be limited.

For further information, see the USITC announcement of 6 November 2026.

Contact:

Director Investor Relations, Pål Espen Ramberg, +47 959 17 333

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.