Borregaard ASA: No US Anti-Dumping Duties On Speciality Cellulose
As a result, the U.S. Department of Commerce will not impose anti-dumping duties on these imports. A preliminary anti-dumping duty rate of 6.51% was announced in October 2026. See Other matters and subsequent events in Borregaard's third quarter report.
The decision removes uncertainty regarding potential anti-dumping duties on Borregaard's speciality cellulose exports to the US. The short-term financial impact for Borregaard is expected to be limited.
For further information, see the USITC announcement of 6 November 2026.
Contact:
Director Investor Relations, Pål Espen Ramberg, +47 959 17 333
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