The Unasked Questions Examines What Is Lost When Inquiry Is Avoided

The Unasked Questions by Dale Netherton

Dale Netherton's new compilation centers questioning as a necessary starting point in the search for truth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Unasked Questions by Dale Netherton brings attention to questions that, in the author's view, are too often overlooked or evaded by people working across different professions. Rather than treating questioning as a secondary exercise, the book places it at the center of examining assumptions, positions, and the subjects that may be left unaddressed.

Structured as a compilation, the book gathers questions around multiple groups whose established premises can rule out questioning at the outset. Netherton identifies this pattern as a significant obstacle: when a stance begins by excluding inquiry, the questions that might test, clarify, or challenge that stance may never receive consideration.

The book asks readers to notice not only the answers offered in public and professional settings, but also the questions absent from those discussions.

The Unasked Questions approaches avoidance itself as a subject worthy of attention. Its focus is on matters the author regards as plainly evaded and sanctioned, and on the long-standing tendency to treat certain areas of inquiry as taboo.

Netherton contends that this avoidance has persisted for centuries, with little indication of reversal. By collecting and organizing overlooked questions, the book offers a starting point for identifying where inquiry has been constrained.

The work is written for readers who recognize the necessity of questioning in the pursuit of truth. Its premise is that truth-seeking requires more than accepting the terms of an existing position. It requires asking what has not been asked, considering why a question may have been set aside, and recognizing when foundational assumptions have made inquiry difficult or unwelcome.

Across its grouped examination of professional and institutional patterns of thought, The Unasked Questions directs attention to the role of premises in shaping what can be discussed. The book does not frame questioning as an abstract habit alone; it treats questions as the beginning point from which claims, positions, and omissions can be more closely considered. In doing so, it invites readers to examine the boundaries that determine which inquiries are permitted and which are left outside the conversation.

For readers concerned with how established viewpoints can limit investigation, Netherton's compilation provides a focused call to recognize the questions that remain unvoiced. Its central concern is clear: inquiry must be allowed to begin before truth can be pursued.

Dale Netherton is the author of The Unasked Questions, a book examining overlooked and evaded questions across professions and groups organized around premises that can exclude inquiry. The book centers the necessity of questioning as a means of seeking truth.

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The Unasked Questions Examines What Is Lost When Inquiry Is Avoided News Provided By BrightKey PR November 09, 2026, 09:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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