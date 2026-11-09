GARI Announces Recipients Of The 2026 Global Award For Excellence

GARI Global Award for Excellence 2026

Honorees will be celebrated at a November 18 ceremony in Huntsville, Alabama.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Association for Research & Innovation (GARI) has announced the recipients of its 2026 Global Award for Excellence, recognizing achievements across research, education, science and technology, healthcare, agriculture, leadership and community development.

The award presentation ceremony will take place on November 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, at the Bob Harrison Wellness & Advocacy Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Attending honorees will join family members, colleagues, community representatives and invited guests to celebrate their contributions.

The awards recognize work that advances knowledge, strengthens professional practice, introduces original solutions and addresses societal needs. Recipients receive recognition within their respective award categories at designated Gold, Silver and Bronze levels.

Selection and Judging

Nominees were assessed on excellence, originality, impact, leadership, recognition, mentorship and sustainability, using a standardized rating scale. Judges' assessments informed the selection of recipients and their award designations.

This year's recognized contributions span scholarly research and practical initiatives, including educational leadership, agricultural development and food security, community wellness, and social impact.

The complete list of recipients, including their award categories and levels, is available at gariwenjibra.

Award Leadership

The 2026 awards are chaired by Dr. Marta Galindo, an Academic Professional in the Department of World Languages & Cultures at Georgia State University and Director of the Center for International Resources & Collaborative Language Engagement (CIRCLE).

Dr. Horeb M. Anthony of Baylor University serves as Co-Chair. An applied linguistics scholar, his work encompasses language pedagogy, sociolinguistics, language documentation and multilingual communication.

November 18 Presentation Ceremony

The ceremony will highlight the achievements behind the awards through short citations and brief acceptance remarks. Attending honorees will receive an engraved plaque, a signed certificate and a printed citation describing their recognized contribution.

The programme will also include networking, an introduction to GARI, photographs and a closing reception.

Registration and Media Enquiries

Honorees, family members, colleagues, community organizations and other interested guests are invited to register by November 15, 2026.

To register, email... with your full name and the total number attending, including yourself. Parking is available at the venue.

Media representatives may use the same email address to request attendance arrangements, information about individual recipients or interviews with the awards leadership.

About GARI

The Global Association for Research & Innovation is an independent, non-governmental, nonprofit organization advancing research, innovation and professional excellence worldwide. Its programmes include research collaboration, mentorship, conferences, distinguished lectures, professional membership and recognition initiatives.

Website: gariwenjibra

Awards: gariwenjibra

Media and registration contact: GARI Administrative Office

Email:...

Shalini Shuukla

Global Association for Research and Innovation

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