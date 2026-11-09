Techesperto Launches Salesforce-To-Suitecrm Migration Program For US Businesses

New program helps SMBs move accounts, data and workflows from Salesforce to open-source SuiteCRM, cutting per-user licence costs without disrupting sales teams

- Arinder Singh Suri, Chief Executive OfficerCHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TechEsperto, a SuiteCRM partner specializing in CRM implementation, customization and integration, today announced a dedicated Salesforce-to-SuiteCRM migration program for small and mid-sized businesses in the United States that want to reduce CRM costs without losing the functionality their sales, service and marketing teams depend on.The Rising Cost of Staying on SalesforceFor many growing companies, Salesforce costs rise with every new user, add-on and renewal cycle. A platform that made sense for a small sales team can become one of the largest software line items as the business scales. As budgets tighten, more businesses are researching free Salesforce alternatives and asking a direct question: are they paying for features their teams rarely use?Renewal season sharpens that question. Seat-based pricing and paid add-ons for capabilities such as advanced automation, reporting and integrations leave many finance and operations leaders looking for a way to keep a capable CRM while regaining control over what they spend on it.Why Businesses Are Choosing SuiteCRMSuiteCRM is an open-source CRM platform built on a different model. There are no per-user licence fees, businesses own their data and decide where it is hosted, and the system can be customized at the code level without vendor approval or pricing-tier restrictions. It covers the core of what sales and service teams need: pipeline and opportunity management, account and contact management, case management, marketing campaigns, workflow automation, reporting and dashboards.For companies that have outgrown entry-level tools but do not want enterprise licensing costs, SuiteCRM offers enterprise-grade CRM functionality on a platform the business fully controls.The Real Barrier Is the MigrationFor most teams, the hard part is not deciding to switch. It is the migration itself. Years of accounts, contacts, opportunities, cases, activity history and custom objects have to move without data loss or broken relationships. Apex triggers and Process Builder flows do not transfer on their own, reports have to be rebuilt, and every tool connected to Salesforce has to be reconnected. A poorly planned migration can stall a sales pipeline for weeks. TechEsperto's new program is built to remove that risk.How the Program WorksThe program follows a structured seven-stage process.Discovery and planning: TechEsperto audits the current Salesforce environment, covering record volumes, modules, custom fields and objects, automations, integrations, and user roles and permissions. Businesses receive a detailed migration plan before any data moves.SuiteCRM setup and customization: SuiteCRM is installed and configured on the client's chosen hosting infrastructure. Custom fields, layouts, modules, email connectivity, and security groups and roles are built to match how the team already works.Data migration: Data is exported, cleaned, deduplicated and imported in the correct order (accounts, contacts, opportunities, activities, then cases) so relationships between records are preserved. Larger datasets are migrated through the SuiteCRM REST API with custom transformation scripts. Record counts, field accuracy and relationship integrity are validated after import.Workflow and automation rebuild: Salesforce automations are rebuilt as SuiteCRM workflows and logic hooks. Calculated fields, email templates and sequences, and third-party integrations are recreated or reconnected.Testing and validation: Before anyone works in the new system, TechEsperto runs record spot checks across all migrated modules, workflow and integration testing, report validation against the old CRM, and user acceptance testing with the client's own team.Training and go-live: Every user group receives role-based training, including sales reps, managers, support agents, marketers and administrators. Users practice on their own migrated data rather than demo records. Go-live includes a parallel run period so both systems can be compared.Post-migration support: A 30-day hypercare period follows go-live, covering priority support, adjustments to field mappings or workflows, and monitoring of scheduled automations. Ongoing support packages are available afterward.What Moves to SuiteCRMThe migration covers the records and processes teams rely on every day: accounts and contacts with all relationships preserved, opportunities with stage history, calls, meetings and notes, archived email history, cases with resolution notes and attachments, documents, custom fields and objects mapped to SuiteCRM custom modules, workflow automations, reports and dashboards, and users and permissions mapped to SuiteCRM roles and security groups.Built to Keep the Business RunningSalesforce stays active throughout the project while SuiteCRM is built and tested in parallel. The only switchover is the final cutover, typically completed over a weekend, when the last changes are synced and users move to the new system. Businesses that want to reduce risk further can start with a pilot migration of a single department or module as a proof of concept before committing to a full move.The program also draws on industry-specific migration experience. This includes healthcare organizations that require HIPAA-compliant procedures, as well as real estate, manufacturing, insurance, legal, construction, recruitment and accounting firms, each with their own data structures and workflow requirements.Who the Program Is ForThe program is designed for companies with growing sales teams facing a Salesforce renewal decision, organizations that need tighter control over where their customer data is hosted, and businesses that have outgrown basic CRM tools but do not want enterprise-level licensing costs. It is also suited to teams frustrated by customization limits who want a CRM shaped around their own sales and service processes.Beyond the MigrationBecause SuiteCRM is open source, businesses gain flexibility that is difficult to achieve on a licensed platform. Custom modules, industry-specific fields, a branded mobile CRM app, and integrations with accounting, telephony and messaging tools can all be built around how a company actually sells and serves its customers. After migration, TechEsperto continues to support clients through SuiteCRM customization, integration and its SuiteAssured ongoing care service.AvailabilityEvery migration starts with a free assessment, in which TechEsperto reviews the current CRM setup, estimates migration scope, and provides a timeline and cost estimate with no obligation. More details are available on TechEsperto's Salesforce migration services page.About TechEspertoTechEsperto is a software development company and SuiteCRM partner that helps businesses implement, customize, integrate and support SuiteCRM. Its services include SuiteCRM implementation and migration, custom modules and plugins, themes, mobile CRM apps, third-party integrations and SuiteAssured ongoing support, along with AI, automation and custom application development. TechEsperto has offices in Chicago, Illinois; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Noida, India.

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TechEsperto Launches Salesforce-to-SuiteCRM Migration Program for US Businesses News Provided By Taction Software LLC November 09, 2026, 09:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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