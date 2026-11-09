Bengaluru Wife And Lover Arrested For Murder Staged As Heart Attack

Wife and Lover Arrested for Murder

Two people, including the wife of the deceased, have been arrested for murdering a man and staging his death as a heart attack in Electronic City. According to the press note from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, the case was initially reported as an Unnatural Death.

On October 12, 2026, a resident of Doddathoguru on Bettadasanapura Main Road under Electronic City Police Station limits lodged a complaint stating that his elder brother had slipped and fallen while going to the bathroom and died due to a heart attack. Based on the complaint, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was registered at Electronic City Police Station.

Investigation Reveals Illicit Affair

After receiving the post-mortem examination report, police probed the case from various angles. On November 5, 2026, police summoned a person for interrogation. During questioning, he confessed that he was having an illicit relationship with the deceased's wife. The deceased had come to know about the affair and had warned both of them.

As the deceased was seen as an obstacle, the duo conspired and murdered him by strangulation and smothering him by covering his nose and mouth in the early morning of October 12, 2026. To conceal the crime, they misled the family and others by claiming he had slipped in the bathroom and died of a heart attack.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

On November 6, 2026, police took the deceased's wife into custody from her residence at Doddathoguru. During interrogation, she confessed to her involvement. The UDR case was then converted into a murder case. Both accused were produced before the court on November 6 and taken into 7-day police custody. Further investigation is in progress.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of M Narayana, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division, and under the leadership of KM Satish, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Sub-Division. The team was led by Azruddin, Police Inspector, Electronic City Police Station, along with other officers and staff. (ANI)

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