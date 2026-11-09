Over 10 Admitted To Hyderabad Hospital With Firecracker Eye Injuries

Firecracker Injuries Reported in Hyderabad

Atleast 10 people with firecracker-related eye injuries have been admitted to Government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam, Hospital Superintendent Dr P Modini said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, she said ten patients required admission, and eight of them were posted for surgery. "Two appear to be serious. About the others, I cannot comment now. Only after the doctors' team examines them in the operation theatre will I be able to comment," she said.

Dr Supraja said 50-55 people with cracker-related injuries visited the hospital's outpatient department on Sunday. "Only 50% of people will regain their vision, as the cornea has been damaged in these firecracker injury cases. Yesterday, 50-55 people with cracker-related injuries came to the hospital's OP department. We have 25 beds reserved for Diwali cracker injury cases, and treatment is currently underway. We will see how things progress," she said.

Patient Testimonies and Safety Advisories

A patient admitted to the hospital said that the injury happened due to a mishap while bursting firecrackers. "Around 7-8 PM yesterday evening, I was bursting crackers. While lighting one, I could not move away in time, and it exploded. After that, I could not understand what had happened. I am having problems with both eyes. This (left eye) is completely damaged. I can see a little through my right eye, but not much," he told ANI.

Earlier, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital RMO Dr Mohammad Ibrahim advised parents to ensure children do not burst firecrackers without adult supervision, to burst crackers in open spaces with water kept nearby, and, in case of an eye injury, to wash the eye with clean water, avoid home treatment and rush to the nearest hospital, preferably an eye hospital.

AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain also reached the hospital and said the number of cases has risen compared to last year. "Doctors have informed me that the eyesight of one of those patients could not be restored. Compared to last year, the number of cases has increased this year. We request everyone to have a very prosperous Diwali and enjoy every bit of it, but please celebrate under the supervision of elders," he told ANI.

Incidents Reported in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, at least 35 people, including children, sustained burn injuries in separate incidents while bursting firecrackers during Diwali on Sunday and were admitted to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Dr Rajesh Mishra told ANI, "During the Diwali festival, we have received a significant number of cases involving burns from gunpowder and firecrackers. The patients include individuals of various ages, from children to the elderly, and all are currently undergoing treatment. Some patients have been discharged after initial first aid was administered. These incidents often stemmed from a lack of caution, either by the children themselves or their parents, while bursting firecrackers. So far, we have received approximately 35 to 40 patients." (ANI)

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