Finance And Trade Tensions Loom Large As COP31 Opens Amid Deep Global Climate Divisions

The opening phase of COP31 is shaping up around two issues that have repeatedly divided climate negotiations: climate finance and the growing dispute over trade measures linked to decarbonisation. Before delegates even begin detailed discussions on implementation, countries are already battling over what deserves a place on the formal agenda.

Multiple submissions from governments and negotiating blocs have highlighted persistent disagreements over who should pay for climate action and whether climate-related trade policies are placing a disproportionate burden on developing economies.

The emerging debate suggests that the summit may begin with intense discussions over priorities before negotiators move into substantive talks on emissions reductions, adaptation and resilience.

Climate finance remains the most politically sensitive issue.

Developing countries continue to press for stronger commitments from developed economies, arguing that existing financial support remains insufficient for the scale of climate challenges they face. The concern extends beyond annual funding commitments and increasingly focuses on whether international processes can establish clearer estimates of adaptation and resilience requirements before future financing rounds are negotiated.

At the centre of the discussion is the role of the Green Climate Fund, created to support climate-related projects in developing nations.

One proposal seeks a formal process to assess adaptation-finance needs and use those estimates to guide future replenishment efforts. Supporters argue that funding decisions should be linked more closely to documented requirements rather than determined through periodic political negotiations alone.

The timing is significant because preparations for future funding cycles are already coming into focus.

At the same time, separate efforts aimed at formalising longer-term discussions on climate finance have generated resistance from some developed countries, reflecting broader disagreements over how obligations should be interpreted and implemented.

These disputes underscore the continuing gap between climate-finance expectations and actual funding commitments.

Mountain Nations And Trade Disputes Add New Pressure To Negotiations

Beyond finance, a growing number of countries are seeking recognition for challenges linked to specific geographic vulnerabilities.

Mountain nations have proposed greater attention to high-altitude regions that are experiencing rapid environmental change. Their concerns include glacier retreat, changing rainfall patterns, flash floods and broader risks associated with accelerating warming.

The proposal calls for climate frameworks that more explicitly address mountain ecosystems while improving access to adaptation finance and mechanisms designed to address climate-related losses.

For these countries, climate impacts are no longer a future concern but a present reality affecting agriculture, water resources and disaster preparedness.

Another increasingly contentious issue involves the relationship between climate policy and global trade.

Developing countries have raised concerns about climate-linked trade measures introduced by advanced economies. They argue that new requirements, standards and border-related policies could shift the costs of decarbonisation onto countries that remain in earlier stages of industrial development.

Supporters of those concerns contend that climate action should not become a mechanism for restricting exports or limiting competitiveness in developing markets.

The issue reflects broader debates about fairness within the global climate framework.

As countries implement domestic climate policies, questions are emerging about whether those measures create unintended barriers for producers elsewhere.

The opening days of COP31 are therefore expected to test whether common ground can be found on issues that combine environmental objectives with economic and political interests.

Host nation Türkiye has placed implementation at the centre of the summit's agenda, emphasising delivery rather than new promises. However, many developing nations argue that implementation cannot be separated from finance.

Without greater certainty on funding, they contend, commitments risk remaining difficult to translate into practical action.

As delegates gather in Antalya, negotiations are therefore beginning under familiar pressure. Climate finance, adaptation support and trade-related concerns remain deeply intertwined, and the outcome of early agenda discussions may provide the clearest indication yet of how willing countries are to confront those divisions as the summit advances.