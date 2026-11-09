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Data Center Generator Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034


Date: 2026-11-09 04:32:04

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Data Center Generator Market Size & Growth Analysis

The global data center generator market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 9.87 billion in 2026 to USD 17.27 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the data center generator market with a share of 38.5% in 2025.

Data center generator refers to a backup power system designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and maintain uninterrupted data center operations. It includes diesel, natural gas, and hybrid generators equipped with advanced power management and monitoring systems. Data center generators are widely used in hyperscale data centers, colocation facilities, enterprise data centers, and cloud computing infrastructure to ensure continuous power supply, protect critical equipment, and minimize downtime.

Data Center Generator Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 9.2 Billion2026 Market Size USD 9.87 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 17.27 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 7.25%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.5% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 9.4%Segment Insights By Type Fastest-growing Segment Gas Generator CAGR 9.8% (2026–2034) By Capacity Leading Segment >2MW Market Share in 2025 40.5% By End Use Fastest-growing Segment Edge Data Center CAGR 9.2% (2026–2034)

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Straits Research

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