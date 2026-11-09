Data Center Generator Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

01

Balancing Power Reliability with Emission Reduction and Operational Efficiency

The data center generator market continues to face challenges related to maintaining reliable backup power while reducing emissions, fuel consumption, noise, and operating costs. Data center operators require generators capable of responding rapidly to power interruptions and supporting extended operations during grid outages. At the same time, evolving environmental regulations and sustainability targets are encouraging the adoption of cleaner technologies and alternative fuels. According to recent data center generator market reports, companies are investing in advanced engine technologies, remote monitoring, hybrid power systems, and alternative fuels to improve generator efficiency and strengthen long-term market competitiveness.

Data Center Generator Market SegmentationBy Type

Gas Generator Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 9.8%

The gas generator segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 27.4% of the global data center generator market, with a value of USD 2.52 billion. Growth is driven by increasing demand for reliable and efficient backup power solutions, growing adoption of natural gas-based generation, and the expansion of data center infrastructure. Rising focus on operational efficiency and lower-emission power generation continues to support the segment's growth.

Diesel generators dominated the market with a 72.6% share and a value of USD 6.68 billion. Their leading position is supported by established infrastructure, high reliability, rapid power availability, and widespread deployment as backup power systems in data centers. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2026–2034.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Capacity

>2MW Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 8.5%

The >2MW segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 40.5% of the global data center generator market, with a value of USD 3.73 billion. Growth is driven by increasing demand for high-capacity backup power systems, rising deployment of hyperscale facilities, and growing data processing and storage requirements. The expansion of large-scale data centers continues to increase demand for generators capable of supporting substantial power loads.

The 1 MW-2MW segment accounted for 34.7% of the market, with a value of USD 3.19 billion and a CAGR of 7.6%. The <1 MW segment represented 24.8% of the market, with a value of USD 2.28 billion and a CAGR of 7.1%. These capacity ranges continue to support power requirements across smaller and medium-sized data center facilities.

By End Use

Edge Data Center Segment is Projected to Register the Fastest Growth at a CAGR of 9.2%

The edge data center segment is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2026–2034. In 2025, the segment accounted for 31.7% of the global data center generator market, with a value of USD 2.92 billion. Growth is driven by increasing deployment of distributed computing infrastructure, rising demand for low-latency data processing, and expanding adoption of edge computing across industries. The growing need for reliable power at geographically distributed facilities continues to support the segment's growth.

Hyperscale data centers dominated the market with a 68.3% share and a value of USD 6.28 billion. Their leading position is supported by rapid expansion of large-scale cloud infrastructure, increasing data generation, and growing demand for high-performance computing and storage capacity. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2026–2034.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Data Center Generator Market Regional OutlookNorth America Data Center Generator Market Analysis

North America data center generator market accounted for 38.5% of the global market, reaching USD 3.54 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing data center construction, rising cloud computing and digital service adoption, growing demand for uninterrupted power supply, and increasing investments in backup power infrastructure. The expansion of hyperscale and colocation data centers continues to support regional market growth.

US Data Center Generator Market Insights

The US market is supported by rapid data center expansion, increasing cloud and digital infrastructure investments, growing demand for reliable backup power, and rising deployment of generators across hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation facilities.

Canada Data Center Generator Market Insights

Canada's market growth is driven by increasing data center investments, expanding cloud infrastructure, rising demand for reliable power backup systems, and growing deployment of generators across commercial and colocation data center facilities.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Europe Data Center Generator Market Analysis

Europe data center generator market accounted for 24.1% of the global market, reaching USD 2.22 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing data center development, growing cloud computing adoption, rising demand for reliable power infrastructure, and expanding investments in digital infrastructure continue to strengthen regional market growth. Increasing demand for resilient and efficient backup power systems further supports market expansion.

UK Data Center Generator Market Insights

The UK market is supported by increasing data center construction, growing cloud and digital service adoption, rising demand for uninterrupted power, and expanding investments in reliable backup power infrastructure.

Germany Data Center Generator Market Insights

Germany market growth is driven by expanding data center infrastructure, increasing demand for cloud computing services, rising investments in digital infrastructure, and growing adoption of reliable generator systems for power continuity.

Asia Pacific Data Center Generator Market Analysis

Asia Pacific data center generator market accounted for 27.4% of the global market, reaching USD 2.52 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization, increasing cloud computing adoption, expanding data center construction, and rising investments in hyperscale and colocation facilities continue to accelerate regional market growth. Growing demand for uninterrupted electricity and resilient backup power infrastructure further strengthens market expansion.

China Data Center Generator Market Insights

China's market is supported by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud computing infrastructure, increasing data center construction, growing demand for reliable backup power, and rising investments in hyperscale and enterprise data centers.

Japan Data Center Generator Market Insights

Japan's market growth is driven by increasing demand for data center services, expanding cloud infrastructure, growing investments in reliable power systems, and rising adoption of backup generators to maintain continuous data center operations.

Middle East and Africa Data Center Generator Market Analysis

Middle East and Africa data center generator market accounted for 4.2% of the global market, totaling USD 0.39 billion in 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization, growing data center investments, expanding cloud services, and rising demand for reliable power infrastructure continue to support regional market growth. Increasing development of hyperscale and colocation facilities further strengthens demand for backup generator systems.

UAE Data Center Generator Market Insights

The UAE market is supported by increasing investments in digital infrastructure, growing data center construction, expanding cloud computing services, and rising demand for reliable backup power systems to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Africa Data Center Generator Market Insights

Africa's market growth is supported by increasing digitalization, expanding data center infrastructure, growing cloud service adoption, and rising demand for reliable backup power solutions, creating long-term opportunities for data center generator deployment across the region.

Data Center Generator Market Competitive Landscape

The global data center generator market is moderately consolidated, with leading power generation, industrial equipment, and energy technology companies competing through continuous product innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, and investments in reliable backup power solutions. The major players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., Rolls-Royce plc, Atlas Copco AB, HITEC Power Protection, Himoinsa, KOHLER, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Industry participants are increasingly focusing on developing high-capacity and fuel-efficient generator systems that provide reliable backup power for data centers and support growing electricity requirements from cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing infrastructure. Companies are also investing in low-emission technologies, hybrid power systems, advanced monitoring and control solutions, modular generator configurations, and improved fuel efficiency while expanding collaborations with data center operators and infrastructure providers to ensure power reliability and operational continuity.

HITEC Power Protection: An Emerging Market Player

HITEC power protection has emerged as a prominent player in the data center generator market through its dynamic power quality and backup power solutions designed for mission-critical facilities. The company continues to strengthen its market presence by providing high-performance power protection technologies that support reliable and continuous electricity supply for data centers and other critical infrastructure applications.

In 2025, HITEC Power Protection expanded its power continuity and energy infrastructure solutions for mission-critical facilities, supporting the growing power reliability requirements of data centers and further strengthening its position in the global data center generator market.

By Type 2 Diesel Generator Gas Generator By Capacity 3 < 1 MW 1 MW-2MW >2MW By End Use 2 Hyperscale Data Center Edge Data Center Geographies Covered North America 2 U.S. Canada Europe 8 U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux APAC 7 China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Middle East and Africa 6 UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria LATAM 5 Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Competitive Coverage Caterpillar Inc. · Cummins Inc. · Generac Power Systems Inc · ABB Ltd · Rolls-Royce plc Research Deliverables Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The data center generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period of 2026 2034. The leading companies in this market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc, ABB Ltd, Rolls-Royce plc. North America dominated the market with a share of 38.5% in 2025. The data center generator market size is valued at USD 9.87 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 17.27 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Data Center Generator Market Caterpillar Inc.