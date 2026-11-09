Iran Reminds Germany Of Its Role In Chemical Attacks During Iran-Iraq War

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran, as one of the biggest victims of chemical weapons, continues to keep the issue in focus, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, November 9, while commenting on media reports concerning Iran's possible use of nuclear weapons.

"Iran, as a member state, remains committed to all obligations and documents related to weapons of mass destruction," he said.

Baghaei said Germany should be held accountable for supplying chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein's government during the Iran-Iraq War.

"A country that believes in the principles it values would never use weapons of mass destruction," he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.